In recent years, numerous articles have appeared in the Western press that almost announce “Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.” The United States even warns its European partners about this. At the same time, the US and NATO exercises are taking place near the borders of Russia – in the Black Sea region.

This situation was assessed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an exclusive interview with Pavel Zarubin, an anchor of the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program (the programs are available on the Watch platform).

“Indeed, now the United States and its NATO allies are conducting unplanned, so I want to emphasize, unplanned exercises in the Black Sea, and not only has a fairly powerful ship group formed, but aviation, including strategic aviation “, – the President of Russia drew attention.

Putin said that our Ministry of Defense also had proposals to hold its own unplanned exercises, but the President considered it inappropriate so as not to further escalate the situation.

As for Ukraine, the Western partners in the Minsk agreements have not been able to answer the question: what exactly is Russia not fulfilling under these agreements?

“And what exactly does the LPR and DPR fail to fulfill under the Minsk agreements?

In addition, Putin recalled that Russia is not a party to the conflict, and Kiev has repeatedly made attempts to resolve the issue by armed force.

One gets the impression that we are not being allowed to relax, Putin concluded. At the same time, he noted that there is no other way out, except for negotiations, and the Normandy format should be used.