https://ria.ru/20211113/gaz-1758894340.html

Putin recalled how Ukraine cut off gas transit to the European Union in 2008

Putin recalled how Ukraine cut off gas transit to the European Union in 2008 – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

Putin recalled how Ukraine cut off gas transit to the European Union in 2008

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the words of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about the possibility of cutting off gas to Europe, recalled that RIA Novosti had already done this, 11/13/2021

2021-11-13T11: 45

2021-11-13T11: 45

2021-11-13T15: 34

economy

Ukraine

Belarus

vladimir putin

Alexander Lukashenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0d/1758912396_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_17bac61019194ce21280858003da9f82.jpg

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the words of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the possibility of cutting off gas to Europe, recalled that Ukraine had already done this. According to the Russian President, then, relatively speaking, the valve was turned on. Earlier, Lukashenko, talking about possible EU sanctions against Minsk because of the migration crisis on the border with Poland, recalled that the Yamal-Europe main export gas pipeline runs through the territory of the republic, moreover, the Belarusian leader noted, the transit volumes on it have recently increased. Belarus has the opportunity to cut off Russian gas supplies, but hopes that the authorities will not use it. Brussels blames Minsk for the crisis on the border with Poland, where a refugee camp of more than 2,000 people was formed. Migrants from different countries, mostly Kurds, want to get to Europe, but Polish border guards do not let them in. The security forces thwarted several attempts to break through, including using tear gas. Lukashenka said that the republic’s authorities would no longer be able to restrain the flow of people, because because of Western sanctions, “there is neither money nor strength.”

https://ria.ru/20211113/krizis-1758889777.html

Ukraine

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

“The valve was turned on” – Putin recalled how Ukraine cut off gas transit to the EU in 2008 Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the words of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about the possibility of cutting off gas to Europe, recalled that Ukraine had already done this. 2021-11-13T11: 45 true PT0M40S

“The valve was turned on” – Putin recalled how Ukraine cut off gas transit to the EU in 2008 Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the words of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko about the possibility of cutting off gas to Europe, recalled that Ukraine had already done this. 2021-11-13T11: 45 true PT0M40S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0d/1758912396_480-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_722fddcaf4f55e83108524e89a8d93ba.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, ukraine, belorussia, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko