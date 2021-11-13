Putin responded to Lukashenka’s threat to cut off gas to Europe – RBK

Earlier, Lukashenko said that he was ready to respond to possible EU sanctions by blocking the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. Putin said that the Belarusian leader did not discuss such actions with him, noting that cutting off the gas would be a violation of the contract.

Vladimir Putin

(Photo: kremlin.ru)



President Vladimir Putin said that “Belarus’s blocking of gas transit to Europe would be a violation of our transit contract.” Quotes from the President from the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “published in the Telegram channel” Vesti.ru “.

Putin said that he did not discuss the issue of gas transit with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. “Well, to be honest, this is the first time I’ve heard about this, because I’ve talked to Alexander Grigorievich twice recently. He never told me about it, didn’t even hint. Well, he can, I guess. Although there is nothing good about it, there is nothing good about it, ”the president said.

On Thursday, November 11, Lukashenko said that he was ready to toughly respond to possible sanctions from the EU countries and to Poland’s threats to completely close the border. “We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we turn off natural gas there? ” – said the Belarusian president.

After Lukashenka’s statement, the EU recommended Minsk not to use the transit of Russian gas to European countries as a measure of pressure in diplomacy. Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for the European Union’s foreign policy, stressed that gas is a basic resource and should not be used as a tool in geopolitical disputes.