https://ria.ru/20211113/qr-1758885397.html
Where can I get new QR codes?
QR codes of the new sample will be available at the MFC and at the “State Services” – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021
Where can I get new QR codes?
Russians will be able to receive QR codes of a new sample to confirm the status of a vaccinated person who has recovered from COVID-19 or who has a medical treatment on the website of “State Service” and RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021
2021-11-13T10: 27
2021-11-13T10: 27
2021-11-13T10: 27
spread of coronavirus
society
post office
State Duma of the Russian Federation
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756420337_44:2815:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_3ffeb70279ffeb0ca1fcc21f974391b6.jpg
MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The Russians will be able to receive QR codes of a new sample to confirm the status of a vaccinated person who has recovered from COVID-19 or who has a medical outlet on the website of “State Service” and in the MFC. As noted by “Kommersant”, they are also negotiating with “Russian Post”. The documents will be available both in paper and in electronic form. According to both the bills submitted to the State Duma and the explanations of representatives of government agencies, the unique codes and certificates with regional status that are currently in force will be automatically replaced in various information systems, including State Services, on federal certificates valid throughout the country. “Paper certificates of vaccination and paper certificates as such, obviously, will not act, at least as” passes “somewhere, but paper documents in a new form can be obtained from the MFC and the structures replacing them, there is a need for this due to the lack of smartphones in 100% of the population, “Kommersant writes. According to media sources, although today the certificates are valid for a year, it is likely that later their term will be reduced. bills according to which access to public places and to transport is through the purchase of air and rail tickets – it will become possible only after presenting a QR code about vaccination or postponed COVID-19, or if there is a medical exemption from vaccination. Based on the provisions of the bill, until February 1, 2022, Russians will be able to use a negative PCR test, but after this date there is such an opportunity will remain only for citizens with a medical outlet.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211112/qr-kod-1758823607.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1b/1756420337_127-0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0be613d874f9890510750c7dae4fca42.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, Russian post, the state Duma of the Russian Federation, coronavirus in Russia
QR codes of the new sample will be available at the MFC and at the “State Services”
MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Russians will be able to receive QR codes of a new sample to confirm the status of a vaccinated person who has recovered from COVID-19 or who has a medical outlet on the State Services website and at the MFC.
“Paper certificates of vaccination and paper certificates as such, obviously, will not act, at least as” passes “somewhere, but paper documents in a new form can be obtained from the MFC and the structures replacing them, there is a need for this lack of smartphones in 100% of the population “, – writes” Kommersant “.
According to media sources, although today the certificates are valid for a year, it is likely that later their term will be reduced.
The day before, the government submitted bills to the State Duma for consideration, according to which access to public places and to transport – through the purchase of air and train tickets – will become possible only after presenting a QR code on vaccination or postponed COVID-19, or in the presence of a medical exemption from vaccination.
Based on the provisions of the bill, until February 1, 2022, Russians will be able to use a negative PCR test, but after this date, only citizens with a medical withdrawal will have this opportunity.
Bills on the use of QR codes submitted to the State Duma