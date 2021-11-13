QR codes of the new sample will be available at the MFC and at the “State Services”

https://ria.ru/20211113/qr-1758885397.html

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The Russians will be able to receive QR codes of a new sample to confirm the status of a vaccinated person who has recovered from COVID-19 or who has a medical outlet on the website of “State Service” and in the MFC. As noted by “Kommersant”, they are also negotiating with “Russian Post”. The documents will be available both in paper and in electronic form. According to both the bills submitted to the State Duma and the explanations of representatives of government agencies, the unique codes and certificates with regional status that are currently in force will be automatically replaced in various information systems, including State Services, on federal certificates valid throughout the country. “Paper certificates of vaccination and paper certificates as such, obviously, will not act, at least as” passes “somewhere, but paper documents in a new form can be obtained from the MFC and the structures replacing them, there is a need for this due to the lack of smartphones in 100% of the population, “Kommersant writes. According to media sources, although today the certificates are valid for a year, it is likely that later their term will be reduced. bills according to which access to public places and to transport is through the purchase of air and rail tickets – it will become possible only after presenting a QR code about vaccination or postponed COVID-19, or if there is a medical exemption from vaccination. Based on the provisions of the bill, until February 1, 2022, Russians will be able to use a negative PCR test, but after this date there is such an opportunity will remain only for citizens with a medical outlet.

