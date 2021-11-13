Red Notice: A Compilation of Fate Eggs Clichés

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a bold, budget-minded action comedy movie.

Princess Cleopatra had 3 eggs. Not simple ones, but gold ones. Then they all disappeared somewhere, but 2 were still found. Nowadays, one of them is stealing a superwar from the Roman museum. The FBI agent immediately catches him, but another thief again steals the egg and substitutes the agent. The super thief and the agent are imprisoned in a Russian prison, where they enter into a partnership agreement: together to punish the second thief and take the egg from him.

The first supervor is played by Ryan Reynols, the FBI agent is Dwayne Johnson, the second thief is Gal Gadot. If you watched “Hobbs and Shaw”, then you should already have a rough idea of ​​the duet of Reynolds and Johnson: there their interaction was short-lived, but quite hilarious. And here it is long-term and, accordingly, even more amusing. Provided, of course, that you enjoy all those trademark Reynolds jokes and Johnson antics.

Well, if you watched anything with Gal Gadot, then, again, you have an idea of ​​her acting skills. When all she needs to do is frown and wear an armored bra proudly, she copes with it with dignity. The villainous role requires at least some charisma. Gal honestly tries to squeeze her out of himself, and sometimes it almost works, but … You understand. But how diligently he pronounces Russian words in one scene – a delight for the ears.

However, “Red Notice”, the newest big-budget release from Netflix, is not on the villainess Gal Gadot, fortunately, it is holding on. And just on the duet of Johnson and Reynolds. It works like this: their heroes are placed in some kind of cliché circumstance, where they joke, have mercy, induce some kind of movement (fight, chase, robbery), then everything is repeated in other scenery and under another cliché circumstance.

Take, for example, a Russian prison. Guarded for some reason by OMON fighters. And located in the snow-capped mountains of Siberia (or where they found these Himalayas). Remember how in the relatively recent “Black Widow” the Red Guard – aka Alexei, aka David Harbor – was released from a Russian prison? Here’s about the same thing. Explosion, cranberry, helicopter, rocket, meaningless and dim light. In our era of “post” and “meta” everything will be like this, there is no way out.

You have definitely seen any part of the film somewhere, and more than once. For example, in the last 4 years alone, Dwayne Johnson has been in the jungle 3 times. However, it was only now that they thought of making a real zakos for “Indiana Jones” – with a Nazi bunker full of treasures and other relying attributes. For the old episodes of “Indiana Jones” zakos, let’s say, does not hold out. But as if the new ones are holding out – including the one that will still be – no one harbors illusions about him, do they?

In short, yes, there is absolutely nothing original about the “Red Notice”. Not a frame. A solid compilation of clichés from different genres, from robbery movies to action adventure movies. Nevertheless, it was done honestly, without any pretensions. Does not broadcast any obtrusive messages and does not promote any agenda, but faithfully entertains with simple humor and perky action. That, at the present time, when a movie for $ 100-200 million necessarily contains at least a couple of actual moralizing, is a rarity.