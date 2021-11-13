Reporters reveal the size of salaries at Coinbase

Business Insider analysts have studied the salaries that Bitcoin exchange Coinbase has offered to some specialists. So, the company promised an employee in the position of a backend engineer $ 160,000 a year.

The publication stressed that only H-1B visas were considered. This is a nonimmigrant type of document that allows narrow specialists to work in the United States for a limited period. The data includes only salary information without remuneration, bonuses and benefits.

Coinbase has filed the largest number of H-1B visa applications among cryptocurrency companies, analysts said. The publication cited several positions with high salaries:

business analyst – $ 148,500 per year;

Junior Business Development Manager – $ 140,000;

Data Scientist – $ 160,000

HR Manager – $ 125,100– $ 135,000;

Senior Development Manager – $ 260,000;

Senior Recruiter – $ 155,015.

One Twitter user noted that with bonuses, salaries increase several times. For example, the base rate for an entry-level software engineer goes from $ 135,000 to $ 187,000. At the highest level, the final amount is $ 505,000.

It does seem * much * better when you include equity and bonus. Plus the equity is liquid now.https: //t.co/qfymz3MpEa – Alex (@a_constant_in) November 11, 2021

In April, Business Insider examined about 100 H-1B visas for positions that mention blockchain or cryptocurrencies. At that time, a distributed ledger technology consultant was offered about $ 100,000, and a financial analyst was offered $ 312,000.

As a reminder, ahead of the direct listing on Nasdaq, Coinbase distributed 100 shares to each of its 1,700 full-time employees.

In June, the Bitcoin exchange opened a technology center in India and decided to attract talented professionals with one-time payments in cryptocurrency.

