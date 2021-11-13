Representatives of 14 countries participating in the Children of Asia Games inspected sports facilities in Vladivostok (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On November 11 and 12, representatives of the countries participating in the seventh Children of Asia Games evaluated the sports facilities where major international competitions will be held in 2022. Guests from 14 countries visited the sports complexes of Vladivostok, and also visited the All-Russian Children’s Center “Ocean”, where athletes from 45 countries will live.

For the first time in the history of a major children’s tournament, these competitions moved from Yakutia to Vladivostok. It was announced on October 12, 2021 that the Children of Asia will arrive in the Far Eastern capital. The games will be held in Primorye from July 27 to August 8. On the eve, the Directorate for the Games showed some of the sports facilities to representatives of foreign Olympic committees and Russian officials.

Children of Asia are major competitions held under the patronage of UNESCO and the International Olympic Committee. In 1996, when the competition was held for the first time, representatives of only six countries took part in them, who competed in eight sports. It has now been announced that young athletes from 45 countries will come to Primorye, and the total number of athletes will be 1650. Together with coaches, team representatives and volunteers, the number of guests that the capital of the Far East will receive will be about 3000 people.

Inspection of sports facilities, and for many people acquaintance with Vladivostok, took place on November 11 and 12. Functionaries from Cambodia, Nepal, Indonesia, UAE, Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Armenia, Syria, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, as well as various regions of Russia arrived in the capital of Primorye.

“Competitions will be held in ten sports facilities in Vladivostok and Artyom. Children will live in the All-Russian Children’s Center “Ocean”, and judges, coaches and volunteers will be accommodated in the FEFU campus on Russky Island, “said Head of the Directorate for the International Games “Children of Asia” Elmir Valitov…

At the beginning, the full delegation went to the Fetisov Arena. Here, according to the plans of the organizers, the opening and closing ceremonies of the games should take place, as well as competitions in wrestling, kuresh, hapsagai and sambo. The delegates visited the main hall, where the games of the HC “Admiral” are held, entered the locker rooms, the gym and the gymnasium.

Then there was a trip to the VDC “Ocean”. It was decided to make the All-Russian Children’s Center a “Village of Athletes”. Here young participants of the games will live and train, and an entertainment program will be organized for them. The representatives of the teams were shown the entire infrastructure of a small children’s town. The specialists looked at the numbers in the Brigantine and Parus buildings, visited the library, the auto city, and visited numerous sports complexes: a swimming pool, skating rink, gyms. At the end of each day of the competition, an award ceremony will also take place in the Ocean.

“We have all the facilities ready, the only thing that needs to be done before the change is to carry out current repairs: touch up, whiten, update the infrastructure, where necessary. The funds for this have been allocated to us by the government of the Russian Federation. Since these are children-athletes, five meals a day will be organized, and we will adapt to the national characteristics of each country. For example, we will offer soy sauce, and there will be absolutely no pork on the menu, ”she said. Acting Director of Okean Natalia Solovey…

It also became known that a prayer room will be organized in the “Ocean”, and for the duration of the “Children of Asia” only its employees and participants will be in the All-Union Exhibition Center. Each delegation was allowed to keep only one adult representative. The latter fact caused some dissatisfaction on the part of the guests. Representatives of large teams – for example, Kazakhstan – said that there were too few accompanying adults. As a result, this issue was settled: the administrative building on the territory of the “Ocean” for 60 places will be given to the representatives of the teams. And if this amount is not enough, then the coaches will be accommodated in a hotel, which will be a five-minute drive from the Athletes’ Village.

At the end of the first day, the delegates visited the Molodezhny sports complexes, where tournaments in taekwondo, judo, bullet shooting will be held, and the Olympian, where swimming and mini-football competitions will be held.

As part of the inspection, Vladivostok was visited by the representative of Syria, Farid Omran. Only two athletes from this country participated in the past games. It is planned that this time the delegation will be larger.

“I would like to thank all the organizers for the opportunity to see your sports facilities. They left a very good impression. I think this is a good competition for children, I very much hope that children from Syria will also come here next year, despite the difficult situation in our country. Despite the hostilities, children are training, most of the sports facilities are working, “- said Farid Omran…

Guest from Sri Lanka Sheikhan Sadaruvan Abeypitiyayzh I was also pleased with what I saw: “For the first time as an organizer in your city, I really like it here. Our athletes won at the previous Children of Asia Games. I think next year we will also be among the winners and awardees. “

The representatives of the delegations were satisfied with what they saw, although it was noticeable that a number of objects needed to be updated. According to the organizers, repair work will take place at each of the sports complexes. Somewhere only cosmetic repairs will be made, and somewhere more significant reconstruction.

At the beginning of the second day, a working meeting with the Governor of the Primorsky Territory Oleg Kozhemyako took place in the government building, and after that the delegation left for Russky Island to the FEFU campus, where they examined the stadium and sports building S. At the last facility, repair work has already begun. The flooring is being changed here, dismantling has already been carried out and workers have begun pouring cement to create a new floor.

“When organizing every game, there are always working moments. The delegates who arrived asked questions about the state of sports facilities – they have been in sports for a long time and understand a lot. Now the game room of the FEFU sports complex is being renovated. It will take place at all sports complexes. Some work will be carried out at Molodyozhny, in the sports complex of Artyom. The athletics arena will be reconstructed at the Dynamo stadium, the parquet floor in the Olimpiets sports complex will be replaced, and the ventilation in the hall will be reconstructed. One of the biggest issues is internal logistics. In Vladivostok, at certain hours you can “get stuck” in a traffic jam for many hours. We have to resolve this issue so that such problems do not arise. The federal budget will reimburse your region for all these works next year. In addition, about 80-90 million rubles are allocated for the purchase of sports equipment, which after the Children of Asia will remain in the Primorsky Territory “, – said President of the International Games “Children of Asia” Vladimir Maksimov…

At the end of the commission’s visit to the central square of Vladivostok, where next year there will be 3×3 basketball, mas-wrestling and dance sports competitions, a solemn ceremony of opening a stele with a countdown clock to the start of the seventh Children of Asia Games took place.