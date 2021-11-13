Residents of Poland’s border regions install green lanterns in their windows as a sign of solidarity with migrants

In the border regions of Poland, locals are installing green lights in their windows as part of the Green Light campaign, local media reported.

A green lantern lit at the house means that the owners are ready to shelter illegal migrants crossing the country’s border from neighboring Belarus.

The campaign started in mid-October. Polish lawyer Kamil Siller has created a Facebook page that informs refugees in English, Polish, French, Arabic and Kurdish that, in houses with green lamps, they can count on food, simple medical care and the opportunity to warm up or charge a mobile phone. …

According to Siller, who lives five kilometers from the Belarusian border, after crossing to Polish territory, many migrants hide in the forest, trying to avoid being detained. At the same time, the air temperature drops below zero, and the refugees suffer from hypothermia.

The initiator of the campaign admits that at first the people living in the border areas were afraid to join the Green Light for Refugees, but gradually their number grew. “Even one house in each village is enough. This way we can take care of a large number of people,” says Siller.

The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border escalated sharply on Monday, November 8. Then several thousand migrants approached the border from the Belarusian side, wishing to move to the European Union. Border guards and servicemen managed to stop illegal immigrants, they set up camp near the village of Kuznitsa.

The authorities of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, which faced a migration crisis this summer, introduced a state of emergency in areas along the border with Belarus, and a decision was made to build a capital fence on the border. However, these measures do not help. Dozens of people from Syria, Iraq and other countries of the Middle East continue to try to cross the border.

The EU authorities declare that the Belarusian security forces and Lukashenka’s relatives are directly involved in the transfer of migrants, and consider what is happening as part of the “hybrid war” that Belarus is waging with the EU. Migrants are brought to Minsk with the help of a state travel company, and they are brought to the border accompanied by security officials. In this regard, the EU is going to adopt the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus.

HOW TO READ US IN BELARUS >>>

****

The Ministry of Information of Belarus has blocked access to the site of the TV channel “Present Time” on the territory of the country. The official reason is called “the dissemination of hyperlinks to materials recognized as extremist.” Residents of Belarus can read and watch Real Time materials through VPN, telegram and other social networks, as well as with the help of a mirror.