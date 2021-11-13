Rihanna, Thurman, Hurd and other stars who chose billionaires

Of course, money is not the main thing in life, but it’s nice when there are a lot of them. These celebrities had romance and sometimes married billionaires.
Amber Heard and Elon Musk
The actress dated an innovative businessman in 2016, right after breaking up with Johnny Depp. But it never came to a wedding. Prior to Amber Elon, he was twice married to actress Talulah Riley – from 2010 to 2012 and from 2013 to 2016. And since 2018, he has been dating singer Grimes, who gave birth to a child from him in 2020.
Mariah Carey and James Packer
They met in 2015-2016 and even managed to get engaged, but then broke up.
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault
IT IS INTERESTING
Amber Heard and other stars whose marriage fell apart
In 2012, Johnny Depp left the Frenchwoman Vanessa Paradis, with whom he lived for 14 years and gave birth to two children, and proposed to the young actress Amber Heard. Vanessa received $ 160 million in compensation, and Amber received a diamond ring. After 15 months of marriage, she filed for divorce and accused the actor of alcoholism and domestic violence.
And this is a true love story! The actress has been dating the billionaire since 2006. Daughter Valentina was born in 2007, then Salma broke off the engagement, but in 2009 the wedding took place – and since then everything is fine.
Rihanna and Hassan Jamil
They secretly dated from 2017 to 2020, and then broke up. The singer also keeps the name of the new boyfriend a secret.
Uma Thurman and Arpad Busson
They dated from 2007 to 2014. They had a common daughter, Rosalind, and then Uma broke up with Arpad.
Elle Macpherson and Jeffrey Soffer
The model was married to a billionaire from 2013 to 2017. By the way, this is not the first rich boyfriend Elle: in 1995-2005 she met with the aforementioned Arpad Busson and bore him two children!
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
This beautiful couple got married in 2017, after which Miranda gave birth to two sons with a small age difference. Evan is the creator of the popular Snapchat app.
Photo: Getty images, Legion media