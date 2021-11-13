https://ria.ru/20211113/vaktsinatsiya-1758884286.html

Scammers decided to make money on the hype news about covid

RT: leak of data of buyers of fake certificates about PCR tests was called fake – Russia news today

Scammers decided to make money on the hype news about covid

The founder of the Internet-search company Igor Bederov denied, in an interview with RT, media information about the data leakage of half a million residents of the Moscow region from … RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

2021-11-13T10: 11

2021-11-13T10: 11

2021-11-13T10: 55

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/08/1740406957_0:119:2930:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd7fe3f008c047e9812d4bfefbc04d2.jpg

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The founder of the Internet-search company Igor Bederov denied, in an interview with RT, media information about the leakage of data from half a million residents of the Moscow region with fake vaccination documents or PCR test results. from sites, but about a banal fake of the database. & lt; … & gt; 88 thousand names from all over Russia are indicated, “the expert emphasized, noting that the scammers intended to use the” HYIP “for blackmail and extortion. On the eve of the Kommersant newspaper reported that on the Web, the personal data of more than 500 thousand people from Moscow and the Moscow region who bought documents on vaccination or the results of PCR tests were put up for sale. As noted by the publication, the information was presumably collected through the service for the sale of fake information. According to journalists, the database includes passport data, SNILS, phone number and place of residence, as well as information about the date of receipt of the “certificate”, the cost of one thousand lines is $ 120. Previously, the digital risk management company BI.ZONE told RIA Novosti that Against the background of the aggravation of the situation with the coronavirus in Russia and the holiday regime, scammers began to actively place such ads. For posting information about immunization, they ask for up to 15 thousand rubles. The sellers asked to send the data of a passport or driver’s license, SNILS, insurance policy, as well as a phone number tied to “State Services”. Prior to this, a surge in fraud with vaccination certificates was observed in the summer, when QR codes were introduced in the Russian capital for visiting public catering.

https://ria.ru/20211112/pensionery-1758855642.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211103/sertifikat-1757484776.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/08/1740406957_183:46:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03532e440b5636dbf143350c4149f0f6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, coronavirus in russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19