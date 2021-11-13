Russia accused of damaging Norwegian underwater surveillance network

The submarine cables of the Norwegian underwater surveillance network were cut by someone on 12 November. The British newspaper Daily Mail believes that this could have been done by the Russian Navy.

“The Norwegian underwater surveillance network was able to find traces of submarine activity,” the publication said. “But on Friday, Geir Pedersen, the head of the Lofoten-Westerol Ocean Observatory, said that something or someone had pulled out about 2.5 miles of 9.5-ton submarine observation network cables. The Norwegian police are trying to find out if Russia is the culprit in this incident. “

The British publication quoted the director of the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research Sissel Rogne as saying: “For us personally, information about the movements of submarines is not of scientific value, but the military is very interested in it.”

A user with the nickname “Think about it” outlined his thoughts on the incident on Twitter. “I have worked in this field before. These submarine fiber optic cables are coated with a thick layer of steel. This is an insanely durable thing, it cannot break by itself. This is why submarine cables are so expensive – roughly $ 100,000 per mile, says the user. “It will take years for the most difficult cables to be rebuilt because they are all made to order. And the Russians are well aware of how badly the disappearance of 2 miles of submarine cables will harm Norway. “

Earlier, on October 23, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called Russia’s accusations of sabotaging the infrastructure of NATO countries baseless. According to her, the Dutch military department decided that the Russian submarine fleet went on a top-secret mission in the North Sea – to cut the cables laid on the seabed from Amsterdam and The Hague. In response, Zakharova said that the Dutch Ministry of Defense had not provided a single documented fact of such actions by the Russian Navy.