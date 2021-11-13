https://ria.ru/20211113/putin-1758889215.html

Russia is not a party to the conflict in Donbass, Putin said

Russia is not a party to the conflict in Donbass, Putin said – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

Russia is not a party to the conflict in Donbass, Putin said

Russia will never agree that it is a party to the conflict in Ukraine, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021

2021-11-13T11: 02

2021-11-13T11: 02

2021-11-13T11: 16

politics

donbass

Russia

Ukraine

vladimir putin

the situation in the DPR and LPR

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/19/1756087339_0:13:3071:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_6bbd7a9c74b4c48be2d1fb512a81a369.jpg

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Russia will never agree that it is a party to the conflict in Ukraine, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The Minsk agreements do not say anywhere that Russia is a party to the conflict. We have never agreed with this and will not agree. We are not. “, – said Putin in an interview on the air of the TV channel” Russia 24 “.

https://ria.ru/20211112/ukraina-1758754543.html

donbass

Russia

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/19/1756087339_242 0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dadec615452aa1ff70e27c2207e05403.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

politics, donbass, russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, the situation in the dnr and lnr