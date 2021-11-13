https://ria.ru/20211113/putin-1758889215.html
Russia is not a party to the conflict in Donbass, Putin said
2021-11-13T11: 02
2021-11-13T11: 02
2021-11-13T11: 16
MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Russia will never agree that it is a party to the conflict in Ukraine, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The Minsk agreements do not say anywhere that Russia is a party to the conflict. We have never agreed with this and will not agree. We are not. “, – said Putin in an interview on the air of the TV channel” Russia 24 “.
