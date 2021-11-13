Russia is not a party to the conflict in Donbass

Russia is groundlessly accused of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements, Vladimir Putin believes

Russia is not a participant in the hostilities in Donbass and will never agree with this position. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 24”.

“As for the side of the conflict. The Minsk agreements do not say that Russia is a party to the conflict. We have never agreed with this and will not agree with it. We are not, ”Putin said.

The President stressed that Russia is constantly accused of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements. “But when we ask our partners a question, including in the Normandy format, what exactly Russia is not fulfilling under the Minsk agreements and what Russia should have done under the Minsk agreements, there is no answer,” Putin stressed.

Earlier, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova accused Europe of disrupting negotiations on Donbass. According to Zakharova, Russia’s questions are not answered in Paris and Berlin. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine is withdrawing from the Minsk process, writes RT.