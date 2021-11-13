https://ria.ru/20211113/putin-1758910971.html

Russia would be “torn apart” without Putin, Lukashenko said

Russia would have been "torn apart" without Putin, Lukashenko said – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

Russia would be “torn apart” without Putin, Lukashenko said

Russia would have already been torn to pieces if Vladimir Putin had not been at the head of the country, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Russia would have already been torn to pieces if Vladimir Putin had not been at the head of the country, said the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. “Take the same Putin. They’ll roll on him, but if there weren’t Putin, there would be no our civilization, Russia would have been torn apart. Time demanded – it happened, thanks, among other things, to President Putin, they saved Russia. This was also in front of my eyes, “Lukashenko said in an interview with the Russian magazine National Defense.

