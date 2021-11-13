https://ria.ru/20211113/putin-1758910971.html
Russia would be “torn apart” without Putin, Lukashenko said
Russia would have been “torn apart” without Putin, Lukashenko said – RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021
Russia would be “torn apart” without Putin, Lukashenko said
Russia would have already been torn to pieces if Vladimir Putin had not been at the head of the country, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021
2021-11-13T14: 48
2021-11-13T14: 48
2021-11-13T15: 02
Belarus
vladimir putin
Alexander Lukashenko
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149264/69/1492646925_0:16:2772:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_3b7907fbc265438e5d09089229530da7.jpg
MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Russia would have already been torn to pieces if Vladimir Putin had not been at the head of the country, said the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. “Take the same Putin. They’ll roll on him, but if there weren’t Putin, there would be no our civilization, Russia would have been torn apart. Time demanded – it happened, thanks, among other things, to President Putin, they saved Russia. This was also in front of my eyes, “Lukashenko said in an interview with the Russian magazine National Defense.
https://ria.ru/20211113/lukashenko-1758912530.html
Belarus
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149264/69/1492646925_41 0:2772:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_deab60318b0892fc40937cd4435b4709.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Belarus, Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko, Russia
Russia would be “torn apart” without Putin, Lukashenko said