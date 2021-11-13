https://ria.ru/20211112/migranty-1758862838.html

Russian diplomat condemned the West’s attempt to settle scores with Minsk

Russian diplomat condemned the West’s attempt to settle scores with Minsk

UN, 13 Nov – RIA Novosti. Moscow condemns attempts by Western countries to settle scores with Belarus, accusing Minsk of fomenting the migration crisis, Russian representative Stepan Kuzmenkov said at a committee meeting. refugees at the border to destabilize the situation in the EU. According to the diplomat, such statements testify to the EU’s desire to “settle political scores with the author of the resolution, groundlessly accusing him of fomenting the migration crisis.” crisis on Belarus. Migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland About two thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line; they set up a spontaneous camp near the Bruzgi checkpoint (on the Polish side – Kuznitsa) in the Grodno region. The Polish security forces do not let them through, do not consider those arriving from Belarus as refugees, migrants, in turn, made attempts to overcome the barriers. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

