Russian Dubnikov detained in Amsterdam at the request of the United States | News | News

Denis Dubnikov, co-founder of the Coyotes group of crypto-exchangers, EGG CASH, was detained in Amsterdam at the request of the United States. He is accused of laundering $ 400 thousand in cryptocurrency in the interests of cybercriminals, said the lawyer of the Russian Arkady Bukh.

As the defender said, the 29-year-old Russian citizen was denied entry to Mexico in early November, from where he was sent to Amsterdam and was detained.

“Mexico did not let him into the country. The American secret services pushed him onto a plane to Holland and sent him there, paying for a ticket. That is, in fact, they just kidnapped, ”said the lawyer, specifying that the FBI was behind the incident.

According to the lawyer, the documents for the arrest were prepared during the Russian citizen’s flight from Mexico to the Netherlands. Dubnikov faces up to 20 years in prison, Bukh said.

Dubnikov’s defense is fighting his extradition to the United States, but does not rule out that it will agree with it, the defender said.

“So far, we do not agree to extradition, but we will probably agree later, because Holland [это страна]where the fight against extradition is statistically meaningless. We are studying: maybe it is worth agreeing to a quick extradition and already here [в Штатах] sort it out, ”added the lawyer.

At the same time, the lawyer noted that Dubnikov did not intend to admit guilt. Bukh stressed that Dubnikov’s defense would insist that “he knew nothing, did not know where the money came from, and acted in full compliance with Russian law.”

According to CNN, the arrest of the Russian was “one of the largest steps taken by US law enforcement agencies against the so-called ransomware Ryuk, which was involved in a wave of hacking of US medical organizations last year.”

The Dubnikov case is part of an ongoing US and European law enforcement campaign against Eastern European and Russian extortionist gangs that have extorted millions of dollars from businesses, CNN claims.

Prior to that, on November 11, Russian Alexander Zhukov, found guilty of electronic fraud in the United States, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and damages in the amount of over $ 3.8 million.

On November 8, it was reported that the US Department of Justice had brought charges against 28-year-old Ukrainian citizen Yaroslav Vasinsky under articles related to cyber fraud. In addition, the US authorities took action against his colleague, 22-year-old Russian hacker Yevgeny Polyanin.

Based on US data, Vasinsky carried out about 2,500 attacks using special ransomware. This allegedly allowed him to receive earnings in the amount of $ 2.3 million, which the victims paid to unblock the systems infected with programs.

On October 8, Polish authorities took Vasinsky into custody in Poland, where he is still pending for his extradition to the United States, and Polyanin, who is wanted in the United States on suspicion of cybercrimes, is presumably in Barnaul, follows from a message on the website United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.