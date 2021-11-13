Russian Railways told how QR codes will be checked for passengers – Gazeta.Ru

Dmitry Pegov, Deputy General Director of Russian Railways, said that the draft law on the introduction of QR codes in transport will not affect passenger traffic in railway traffic. It is reported by TASS…

He also noted that the company does not see any difficulties in organizing the check of QR codes on trains, as it will be carried out online.

“For a very long time, boarding the train has been carried out purely according to the passport. The devices that we now have in our trains are at the conductor’s, ready to carry out any check online, ”Pegov explained.

November 12 Russian Government sent to the State Duma two bills on the introduction of QR codes at the federal level. One suggests using codes in public places, the other on rail and air.

According to “B”, it will be possible to obtain a document on the status of a vaccinated person who has recovered from COVID-19 or who has received a medical treatment on the State Services portal and at the MFC.