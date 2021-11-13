Russian Railways told how the QR code check on trains will be organized

Dmitry Pegov, Deputy General Director of Russian Railways, spoke about how the QR code check will be organized in railway transport. Earlier it was reported that a government bill on the introduction of QR codes in public places and in transport was submitted to the State Duma.

“I don’t think it’s generally difficult to do it on railway transport,” Pegov said, noting that the conductors have long had devices to land only with a passport. According to him, with the help of these devices, any online check can be carried out, with the connection, whether it is “State Services” or the passenger transportation management system “Express-3”.

Pegov added that in any case, when boarding the car, the passenger is identified. Therefore, plus to this there will be an additional second check of the QR code.

“It will not in any way cause discomfort for the person who came to board,” he assured, adding that it would not in any way affect the passenger traffic and the railway traffic.

According to Pegov, in the European part of Russia, which accounts for the bulk of passenger traffic, many people have already received QR codes.

“I think that Russian Railways passengers are disciplined, they will comply with all the necessary legislation,” Pegov expressed hope and promised that Russian Railways will make every effort to ensure that travel comfort “remains at the same level when QR codes are introduced.”