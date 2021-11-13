Russians who bought fake vaccination certificates urged to confess – News – city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

Russians who bought fake vaccination certificates urged to confess

More than half a million buyers of fake vaccination certificates have previously appeared online.

Russians who bought fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates were urged to confess. Ashot Hovhannisyan, the founder of the DLBI data leak intelligence service, announced this. His words led RIA News …

“Those who really bought fake certificates should get vaccinated and write a confession. The rest should be patient and consult with a lawyer, ”Hovhannisyan said.

He said that there is a high degree of probability that scammers will call them and inform them about the initiation of cases in connection with the forgery of the certificate. Hovhannisyan also warned that this would not exempt them from checking the real detectives.

The expert emphasized that the reliability of the leak has not yet been established – the DLBI service darknet monitoring system did not record the appearance of the base on sale, it immediately appeared in the telegram channels. The real state of affairs can only be established “within the framework of investigative measures with the participation of the persons involved in the leak,” there are signs that the database is a scam product.

Earlier, Kommersant reported that data from more than half a million buyers of false vaccination certificates appeared on the network. Users are offered to buy a database, which contains passport data, SNILS, phone number and place of residence, as well as information on the date of receipt of the “certificate”.