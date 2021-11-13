Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announce that their club is featured in FIFA 22

The other day we wrote that from the list of clubs FIFA 22 missing Welsh “Wrexham“. Apparently, he disappeared for technical reasons, because the appearance of the football club in the game was announced by its owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Ryan Reynolds is well known to all fans of movie comics for the role of Deadpool, as well as his participation in the films “The main character“,”Hitman’s bodyguard“,”Live“,”Pokemon. Detective Pikachu“And many others. And Rob McElhenney is one of the creators of the television series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia“And the performer of the role of Ian Grimm in the TV series”Mystical quest“.

At the same time EA announced the top ten players with the highest ratings in FIFA 22. The list looks like this:

Lionel Messi – Argentina;

Robert Lewandowski – Poland;

Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal;

Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium;

Kylian Mbappe – France;

Neymar – Brazil;

Jan Oblak – Slovenia;

Harry Kane – England;

N’Golo Kante – France;

Manuel Neuer – Germany.

The worldwide release of FIFA 22 will take place on October 1, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (via Origin and Steam) and Google Stadia. Nintendo Switch edition to be released FIFA 22 Legacy Edition…