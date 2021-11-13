Ryan Reynolds reveals the original plot of the film “Deadpool 3”

Actor Ryan Reynolds once again opened up on Twitter. This time – as part of the #BellLetsTalk social campaign, which encourages public speaking about mental health – whatever that means.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real. – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 28, 2021

The famous artist said that initially, even before the purchase of Fox by Disney, the third part of “Deadpool” was conceived as a road movie in which a chatty mercenary was to travel with Wolverine. As an ideological guide, he named the Japanese painting by Akira Kurosawa “Rashomon” from 1950.

Knowing Reynolds and his inexhaustible craving for jokes on Hugh Jackman, it is difficult to understand if he is seriously writing about this or if this is another joke. Perhaps after a while it is worth waiting for the reaction of the Australian.

And “Deadpool 3” will be released within the framework of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while maintaining an adult R rating, this was previously confirmed by the head of the studio Kevin Feige.