Scala reveals first photo from the set of “Black Adam”, the new major DC film comics

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced the start of filming for DC’s superhero film Black Adam. Today, the actor showed the first photo from the site.

Johnson has long fueled interest in the project, often noting that he could be the next major face of DC’s Expanded Universe. As you know, the film about Black Adam, together with Warner Bros. the actor has been developing for several years, and the first discussions of the tape began almost in the early 2010s.

Skala constantly posted pictures from the gym and noted that he was training especially hard for “Black Adam”

Now the filming of the film has officially started. Johnson posted a photo on Instagram today – this is an electronic firecracker from the first scene.

A historic moment, I’m incredibly happy to share this important moment with you. The first day of filming for Black Adam has officially kicked off. Our director and maestro is Jaume Collet-Serra.

Our Oscar nominee (“Joker”), camera – Lawrence Sher (Lawrence Sher). We have a truly stellar team – incredibly talented, tough, dedicated and focused on raising the bar and creating something unique. It is an honor.

Recently, it was also revealed that James Bond himself has joined the cast, namely actor Pierce Brosnan, who has played Agent 007 for seven years. He got the role of Doctor Faith, a powerful sorcerer with great capabilities. He was part of the Justice Society, DC’s first team of superheroes.

Now artist spdrmnkyxxiii has imagined what Brosnan might look like as Dr. Fate.

The premiere of “Black Adam” is scheduled for December 22, 2021.

