Scala reveals first photo from the set of “Black Adam”, the new major DC film comics

Cornelius Chandler
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced the start of filming for DC’s superhero film Black Adam. Today, the actor showed the first photo from the site.

Johnson has long fueled interest in the project, often noting that he could be the next major face of DC’s Expanded Universe. As you know, the film about Black Adam, together with Warner Bros. the actor has been developing for several years, and the first discussions of the tape began almost in the early 2010s.

Skala constantly posted pictures from the gym and noted that he was training especially hard for “Black Adam”

Now the filming of the film has officially started. Johnson posted a photo on Instagram today – this is an electronic firecracker from the first scene.

