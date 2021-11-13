Schoolgirl from Berlin May Get Golden Globes | Culture and Lifestyle in Germany and Europe | DW

12-year-old German actress Helena Zengel, nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the American Western directed by Paul Greengrass, where she starred opposite the legendary Tom Hanks, is well prepared for The 78th Ceremony for this second most prestigious award in the world of cinema, to be held on February 28 in Hollywood. Of course, due to the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the girl will not be able to go to Beverly Hills. But, as she told in an interview with the dpa news agency, a wonderful evening awaits her in her native Berlin.

Hollywood Gala – at a Berlin hotel

According to Helena, she and her family will spend the night from February 28 to March 1 in one of the best hotels in Berlin, where the whole family will watch the ceremony, which will be televised live. The young movie star, who has already appeared in eight films and television films in her life, will put on an exclusive designer outfit for this occasion – a stylish jumpsuit ordered specially for this solemn event. As the girl admitted, she will not do without popcorn – an indispensable attribute of movie nights.

Helena Zengel

In order not to fall asleep in the midst of the gala evening, Helena decided to rebuild her routine in advance – to shift the time of going to bed and the time of awakening by several hours. She hopes that with this trick she will be able to circle her body. The awards ceremony will take place on Monday night, European Time. But the next day, the girl asked to be released from school: after a sleepless night, she would need to sleep well.

Paired with Tom Hanks

In the western set in the 19th century in Texas, Helena Zengel played an orphaned girl kidnapped by the Indians and for several years was in their tribe. By chance she meets the main character of the picture – an elderly captain of the army that lost the civil war, played by Tom Hanks. The veteran undertakes to take the baby to relatives. On the way they are waiting for dangerous adventures.

Still from the film

Helena’s work in this film received such high marks that the young actress was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category. The western is currently shown on Netflix, but soon the picture will be released on the big screens.

Without suffering from star fever

Helena Zengel became very friendly with her partner on the set, Tom Hanks, and continues to stay in touch with him now. They not only exchange e-mails and text messages, but also communicate almost every week by phone or Skype. According to Helena, the famous actor has become so close to her that she already perceives him as her own uncle. As the girl assures, Tom Hanks is very easy to communicate and does not suffer from star fever at all. And in this sense, he also serves as a model for her.

Helena does not hide that she enjoys what she did in going into the world of cinema and even being in Hollywood. And at the same time the girl is sober about her takeoff and does not hang in the clouds, quite realizing that she is still only 12 years old and she is still a schoolgirl. But even if a person made a brilliant film career and became a real star, he shouldn't be arrogant, says Helena. The more natural you are, the more they love you, she stresses.

On the way – the following projects

The fee received for work in the film "News from all over the world", Helena has not spent yet. She's going to spend that money later – invest it in something expedient, whether it is passing exams for a driving license, buying a car or moped. In the meantime, according to her, she and her parents have everything they need – including a horse and a very nice apartment.

Helena Zengel in System Breaker

After participation in the picture "System Breakers" honored in 2020 with the German Film Awards, also known as "Lola", in the category "Best Feature Film", Helena decided to gain new strength, and together with her mother made a cruise on the Mediterranean sea. This time it will hardly be possible to rest: a young talented actress from Germany is already bombarded with offers from Hollywood, so soon the following projects are starting. Which ones, the Berlin schoolgirl has not yet said, but believes that the day is not far when she will appear on the big screen again.

