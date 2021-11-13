Schoolgirl from Berlin May Get Golden Globes | Culture and Lifestyle in Germany and Europe | DW

12-year-old German actress Helena Zengel, nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the American Western directed by Paul Greengrass, where she starred opposite the legendary Tom Hanks, is well prepared for The 78th Ceremony for this second most prestigious award in the world of cinema, to be held on February 28 in Hollywood. Of course, due to the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the girl will not be able to go to Beverly Hills. But, as she told in an interview with the dpa news agency, a wonderful evening awaits her in her native Berlin.

Hollywood Gala – at a Berlin hotel

According to Helena, she and her family will spend the night from February 28 to March 1 in one of the best hotels in Berlin, where the whole family will watch the ceremony, which will be televised live. The young movie star, who has already appeared in eight films and television films in her life, will put on an exclusive designer outfit for this occasion – a stylish jumpsuit ordered specially for this solemn event. As the girl admitted, she will not do without popcorn – an indispensable attribute of movie nights.

Helena Zengel

Helena Zengel

In order not to fall asleep in the midst of the gala evening, Helena decided to rebuild her routine in advance – to shift the time of going to bed and the time of awakening by several hours. She hopes that with this trick she will be able to circle her body. The awards ceremony will take place on Monday night, European Time. But the next day, the girl asked to be released from school: after a sleepless night, she would need to sleep well.

Paired with Tom Hanks

In the westernset in the 19th century in texas, Helena Tsengel played orphaned girlkidnapped by the Indians and for several years was in their tribe By chance she meets the main character of the picture – elderly captain the army that lost the civil war TOOnfederatesplayed by Tom HanksVeteran undertakes to take baby to relatives. On the way they are waiting for himscarlet is dangerouss adventures

Shot from the film

Still from the film

Helena’s work in this film received such high marks that the young actress was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category. The western is currently shown on Netflix, but soon the picture will be released on the big screens.

Without suffering from star fever

Helena Zengel became very friendly with her partner on the set, Tom Hanks, and continues to stay in touch with him now. They not only exchange e-mails and text messages, but also communicate almost every week by phone or Skype. According to Helena, the famous actor has become so close to her that she already perceives him as her own uncle. As the girl assures, Tom Hanks is very easy to communicate and does not suffer from star fever at all. And in this sense, he also serves as a model for her.

Helena does not hide: she enjoys that, what she did it ingo into the world of cinema and even took offbe in Hollywood. AND v then same time girl is sober about his takeoff and does not hang in the clouds, quite realizing that she while Total only 12 years old and she is still a schoolgirl. But even if human madel a brilliant film career and withthatl a real star, he shouldn’t be arrogant, says Helena. The more natural myself you lead the more they love you stresses she.

On the way – the following projects

Fee received for work in the film “News from all over the world”, Helena tragrease did not. She’s going to spend that money later – invest it in something. expedient, whether it is passing exams for a driving license, buying a carObeel or mopeda. In the meantime, according to her, she has and her parents there is everything you need – including a horse and very nice apartment.

Helena Zengel in System Breaker

Helena Zengel in System Breaker

After participation v picture Burrows Fingshilt “System Breakers” honoredth in 2020 German1st Film Awards, also known as “Lola”, in the category “Best Feature Film”, Helenato gain new strength, together with my mother made a cruise on Wedthe diesel sea. This time it will hardly be possible to rest: a young talented actress from Germany already bombarded with offers from Hollywoodso soon the following projects are starting. Which ones, the Berlin schoolgirl has not yet said, butbelieves that the day is not far when she will appear on the big screen again.

    Author: Natalia Koroleva


