Selena Gomez spoke about the difficulties at the beginning of her career

Selena Gomez did more interviews with Variety ahead of the premiere of Hulu’s series Murders in the Same Building, in which the actress starred. The star shared her memories of her early Disney career, which she says was very tempered.

Selena Gomez (Photo: @selenagomez)

The singer recalls that she often had to feel negative on herself. “I was exposed to people who criticized me too much as a child. It was terribly unfair, “admits the Wizards of Waverly Place star.

Shot from the series “The Wizards of Waverly Place”

“The older I got, the more I realized that if I do what I really like, the audience will feel it and get more pleasure,” Selena shared in an interview. The star later admitted that she was “not proud of her past with Disney.”

But Selena really enjoys the new project “Murders in the Building”. In the series, she played alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The star said she learned a lot from comedy legends. During her summer press tour, the singer said about her new role: “I am drawn to her because of her maturity.” According to Selena, she spent her entire youth on a project that allowed her to remain a child for a long time.

Let’s remind that the premiere of the series “Murders in the same building” will take place on August 31! The plot revolves around a trio of neighbors in an upmarket Upper West Side apartment building who join forces to solve a murder near them.