Six flights of NATO reconnaissance aircraft recorded over the Black Sea

During the day, Russian radars detected six reconnaissance aircraft from NATO countries in the airspace over the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry told reporters. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

2021-11-12T13: 19

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. During the day, Russian radars spotted six reconnaissance aircraft from NATO countries in the airspace over the Black Sea, the Ministry of Defense told reporters. The department noted that they continue to monitor military activity of an aggressive nature on the part of the United States in the region. Federation in the Black Sea continues to grow. & Lt; … & gt; Over the past day, six flights of reconnaissance aircraft were detected and accompanied, “the ministry said. According to it, flights of three P patrol aircraft were recorded in the central and northwestern parts of the Black Sea. -8A “Poseidon” of the US Navy from the air base on the island of Sicily (Italy), as well as the C-160G “Gabriel” reconnaissance aircraft of the French Aerospace Forces from the base on the territory of Romania. In addition, the American RC-135, which took off from the island of Crete, and the U-2S, which departed from Cyprus, were also found there. The department notes that the destroyer Porter, the command ship Mount Whitney and the tanker John Lenthall of the US Navy after crossing from the Georgian port of Batumi are located in the southwestern part of the sea and continue to move westward. They are controlled by ships of the Black Sea Fleet: the missile cruiser Moskva, the frigate Admiral Essen and the patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin. again stressed that they regard the aggressive military activity of the United States in the region as a threat to regional security and strategic stability. The Kremlin has previously reported that President Vladimir Putin is alarmed by the American presence in the region and is monitoring the situation.

