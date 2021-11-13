South African Gorbachev – Mir – Kommersant

South Africa’s last apartheid president, Frederic Willem de Klerk, died on November 11 at the age of 85 from cancer. He spent a significant part of his life supporting the policy of apartheid, and then did much to ensure that apartheid was destroyed.

Frederick Willem de Klerk was born in Johannesburg in March 1936 to a religious family with significant influence in the Union of South Africa, as South Africa was then called. He graduated from school in the city of Krugersdorp, and in 1958 received a law degree from the Potchefstroom University of Christian Higher Education. And after that, for about two decades, he worked in his specialty as a lawyer in different offices.

His religious and political convictions were formed in deep childhood.

Frederick’s grandfather was the pastor of the Dutch Reformed Church, which owned all family members and did not condemn racial segregation. His father, Jan de Klerk, was the secretary of the Transvaal province of the ruling National Party (the party that promoted and defended apartheid), and also served for many years in the government and for seven years (1969-1976) headed the Senate of the Republic of South Africa. The uncle of the future president of South Africa, Johannes Straid, also adhered to the views of the superiority of white people over blacks and, as Prime Minister of the country in the 50s of the last century, was one of the most active builders of the system of racial segregation.

In such an environment, Frederic de Klerk and his older brother Willem were almost doomed to remain committed to the ruling ideas. However, Willem unexpectedly moved away from family tradition and became a liberal, denouncing segregation.

Frederick, who was always calmer, slower than his older brother, began to build a political career in the ranks of the National Party, while still adhering to conservative views. He entered parliament, actively worked there in various positions, was noted as a responsible, thoughtful and talented negotiator. His career quickly gained momentum, in the 1980s he became the head of various ministries of the government of Peter Willem Botha.

Many began to talk about the fact that a person with such qualities may well take the post of head of the party and state. What happened soon after. In February 1989, de Klerk became head of the National Party, replacing Botha who had left this post and defeating Barenda du Plessis, chosen by Botha, in the elections. And in August of the same year, de Klerk became President of South Africa.

Six months later, changes began in the country. And for almost all the subsequent years in power, Frederic Willem de Klerk was engaged in a radical restructuring of the system in which he grew up and in which he believed until a certain point.

It all started with his speech in parliament on February 2, 1990. There he announced the need to begin negotiations to legalize other parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), which fought the apartheid regime, and the release of ANC leader Nelson Mandela, who had spent 27 years in prison. As he told then outraged parliamentarians, the alternative to such negotiations is “increased violence, tensions and conflicts.” The President used all his talent as a negotiator to achieve a peaceful resolution of this situation.

Later in his book, Nelson Mandela writes that it was “a moment that took our breath away … our world changed literally overnight.” And then in 1993 Frederic de Klerk and Nelson Mandela won the Nobel Peace Prize for “working to peacefully end the apartheid regime and laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa,” and the country took a very different path.

Frederic de Klerk was then often compared to Mikhail Gorbachev, who, like him, was the last leader of a regime doomed to collapse, and contributed much to this collapse.

Years later, experts will say that de Klerk was then motivated not by a desire to achieve justice, but rather by pragmatism. They say that the apartheid regime was already outdated, violence and protests were growing, the economy was collapsing under the pressure of international sanctions, and it was more profitable for the West to have an ally in South Africa at that time, and not another problem. De Klerk himself noted in later interviews that if such changes had not happened then, “South Africa would have been completely isolated.”

“Most people in the world would like to overthrow our government. Our economy just collapsed, we would not export a single case of wine and South African planes would not be given permission to land anywhere. There would be a civil war inside the country, ”he said. And these words also support the version about his pragmatic choice in favor of democracy.

Already moving away from politics, writing memoirs, giving interviews, Frederic de Klerk repeatedly avoided calls to call apartheid a crime against humanity. The last time, last year, his evasiveness in this matter even drew sharp criticism from the public in another interview, and he then tried to smooth the situation, expressing regret that his words could “offend, cause anger and hurt” …

In the middle of this year, it became known that doctors diagnosed the former president of South Africa with a cancer – pleural mesothelioma. From him he died on November 11.

Founded in 1999, the Frédéric Willem de Klerk Charitable Foundation has posted its latest message to the world on its website.

“Let me say in this last message to the people that, without any reservations, I apologize for all the pain, grief, humiliation and harm that apartheid has caused blacks, people of color and Indians in South Africa,” the former politician says in this address. …

His death caused a mixed reaction. The current South African leadership and leaders of several Western countries noted the “essential role” of Frederick Willem de Klerk in South Africa’s transition to democracy, called him a “courageous politician” and spoke of his “enduring courage and realism in following what was known to be right.” The Nelson Mandela Foundation emphasized that the names of de Klerk and their founder will always be linked in the annals of South African history.

But the South African opposition, in particular representatives of the party “Fighters for Economic Freedom”, said that “he was the president of an undemocratic and racist society”, “he denied that the legalized separate development, exploitation, torture and murder of blacks is a crime against humanity” and therefore he “died without honor and with a dark stain on his conscience because he crippled and traumatized families throughout our country.”

