South Korean presidential candidate opposed the end of the war with the DPRK – RBK

South Korean presidential candidate Yun Seok Yeol opposed the official end of the war with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), reports NK News.

“My position is that I am against announcing the end of the war,” Yoon Seok Yeol said.

According to him, the formal end of the war with the DPRK will have “big side effects”, since the continuation of the build-up of nuclear weapons of the DPRK does not create a suitable environment for concluding a peace treaty that will have legal force.

North Korean Foreign Ministry considers it premature to announce the end of the war



On September 24, North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Lee Tae Sun also said it was too early to announce the end of the war with South Korea. According to him, North Korea is worried about the test launch of the Minuteman-3 intercontinental ballistic missile in February and August this year, as well as the US contracts with Japan and South Korea for the supply of military equipment worth billions of dollars. “There is no guarantee that a simple announcement of the end of the war will lead to the abandonment of a hostile policy towards the DPRK,” said the deputy foreign minister.