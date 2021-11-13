sprayed pepper spray and told to go back to their country – Olympic champion from the United States spoke about a racist attack – InoTV

08:06 In Kuzbass, the introduction of QR codes in hotels was postponed until January The Kuzbass authorities decided to postpone until January 20, 2022 the introduction of QR codes and PCR tests for checking into hotels and other collective accommodation facilities. This was announced by the governor of the Kemerovo region Sergei Tsivilev.

08:05 Ovechkin left to score 153 goals before the NHL record Alexander Ovechkin, Russian striker and captain of the Washington Capitals, has 153 goals left before Wayne Gretzky’s National Hockey League sniper record.

07:56 Argentina beat Uruguay in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier Argentina’s national football team defeated Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match.

07:52 Gunzburg spoke about the introduction of QR codes in public places The introduction of QR codes in public places and in transport can help prevent the emergence of new significant mutations of the coronavirus, said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

07:49 Tarasova and Morozov reached the final of the Grand Prix in figure skating Russian figure skaters Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, competing in sports pairs, made their way to the final stage of the Grand Prix series.

07:36 Mishina and Gallyamov won the competition of sports pairs at the Japanese Grand Prix Russian figure skaters Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov won the competition in sports pairs at the fourth stage of the Grand Prix series in Tokyo – NHK Trophy.

07:23 Ovechkin scored the 742nd goal and came out on a clean fourth place in the list of NHL snipers The Russian striker and captain of the Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin, came out on to a clear fourth place in history in terms of the number of goals in the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL).

07:20 The second detachment of military doctors arrived in the Moscow region to fight COVID-19 The second detachment of 230 military doctors arrived in the Moscow region from St. Petersburg to help in the fight against coronavirus.

07:15 Ovechkin’s goal and pass helped Washington beat Columbus in the NHL The Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in a National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match.

07:05 A virtual assistant for pensioners is being developed in Russia In Russia, they will create a voice assistant for pensioners who will help work with digital services, computers, and will also be able to contact emergency services if necessary. This was told to RT in the press service of NTI.

06:50 Ukraine offered to buy gas in Slovakia In the event of a gas shortage during the heating season, Ukraine can buy it in Slovakia, said Deputy Energy Minister Maxim Nemchinov.

06:32 USA will allocate more than $ 3 million for programs of “democratic” orientation in Moldova The US State Department intends to allocate more than $ 3 million for programs to “develop” the media and “educate” civil society in Moldova. This is stated in the documents that RT got acquainted with.

06:22 On November 13, Moscow is expected to reach +5 ° С In Moscow on Saturday, November 13, it is expected up to +5 ° С. This was reported on the website of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

06:08 Ambassador of Ukraine announced the “colonialism” of Germany The proposal of a Bundestag deputy to send migrants from the Polish-Belarusian border to Ukraine is a manifestation of “German colonialism,” said the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk.

05:48 The manufacturer of the drug “Areplivir” named its benefits The injectable drug for coronavirus “Areplivir” penetrates cells better than a similar drug in tablets, is safer and gives a longer effect, according to the company – manufacturer of the drug “Promomed”.

05:32 NATO fighters approached Russian Tu-160s Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of long-range aviation flew over the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas, British fighters approached them in a separate area, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

05:10 ABBA’s new album tops the UK charts The new album by Swedish music group ABBA topped the UK charts, OfficialCharts.com reported.

04:52 Lawyer: FBI “actually kidnapped” Russian Dubnikov The FBI “actually kidnapped” Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov, he was arrested in the Netherlands, said his lawyer Arkady Bukh.

04:36 Avian influenza outbreak detected in Japan A new outbreak of bird flu has been reported in Japan, Kyodo reports.

04:12 QR codes to visit government buildings will be introduced in Kamchatka From November 15, it will be possible to enter the buildings of the official departments of the Kamchatka Territory only by presenting a QR code.

03:52 RIA Novosti: S-550 will become the world’s first mobile special missile defense system The new S-550 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) will become the world’s first mobile specialized anti-missile (ABM) and anti-space defense system, RIA Novosti reports, citing two sources in the military-industrial complex.

03:36 Gunzburg spoke about the cure for COVID-19 for critically ill Medicines for coronavirus for seriously ill patients are supposed to be in the form of a liquid, said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

03:20 Greek Prime Minister calls on Britain to return the masterpieces of the Parthenon Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO, called on the UK to return the masterpieces of the Parthenon Temple, taken out of Greece in the 19th century and on display in the British Museum in London.

03:06 Terrorists carry out nine attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria said that the militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra * terrorist group carried out nine attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the SAR.

02:53 Brazil allowed companies to fire unvaccinated COVID-19 The Brazilian Federal Supreme Court has allowed employers to require employees to obtain a coronavirus vaccination certificate.

02:35 A unified communication system for UAVs has been created in Russia The Kronstadt company will equip the Orion drones with a satellite communication system, which it will offer to other UAV manufacturers, said CEO of the company Sergei Bogatikov.

02:20 AP: Biden expressed concern over the situation in Belarus American President Joe Biden said that the United States informed Belarus and Russia about its concern about what is happening on the Belarusian-Polish border.

02:05 The mayor of Petrozavodsk received a fracture as a result of an accident The mayor of Petrozavodsk, Vladimir Lyubarsky, said that he was hit by a car, as a result of which he received a fracture.

01:51 During the tests of the station “Luna-25” a malfunction was revealed During the tests of the interplanetary automatic station “Luna-25”, experts identified a malfunction in the Doppler speed and range meter (DISD-LR).

01:30 TMZ: court ends custody of Britney Spears A Los Angeles court has ended the 14-year guardianship over singer Britney Spears, TMZ reports, citing a court hearing.

01:20 Belarus ready to cooperate with EU on border security Belarus is ready to cooperate with the European Union on ensuring security at the border, said the country’s permanent representative to the UN, Valentin Rybakov.

01:05 Former Trump aide charged with contempt of Congress Former adviser to former US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was charged with contempt of Congress.

00:57 Galaktionov called a gorgeous victory over Slovakia in the selection for EURO-2023 The head coach of the Russian national youth football team Mikhail Galaktionov commented on the result of the match of the qualifying tournament of the European Championship in 2023 with the team of Slovakia.

00:52 Italy and Switzerland tied in 2022 World Cup qualifier The national teams of Italy and Switzerland were unable to identify a winner in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

00:47 England defeated Albania in 2022 World Cup qualifier The England national football team defeated Albania in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

00:44 Denmark beat Faroe Islands in World Cup 2022 qualifier The Denmark national football team beat the Faroe Islands team in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

00:32 Russia condemned pressure on Belarus in light of the migration crisis Russia condemns attempts by Western countries to settle scores with Belarus by accusing them of fueling the migration crisis, said Stepan Kuzmenkov, Russian representative to the UN General Assembly Third Committee.

00:20 The US commented on the statements about the alleged “pulling” of Russian troops to the borders of Ukraine The head of the joint chiefs of staff of the United States, Mark Milli, commented on the statements of the Western media, which reported about the alleged pulling of the Russian military to the borders of Ukraine.

00:04 Sisters of Averina: we plan to take part in the “Ice Age” Russian gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina spoke about their possible participation in the Ice Age project.

23:59 Russia asked France to clarify the work of the agency to combat disinformation Moscow turned to Paris for an explanation of the principles of the work of the agency being created in France to combat disinformation from abroad, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

23:47 Bellator is aware of the situation with the Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov Bellator said they were aware of the situation with the Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov.

23:45 Zakharova responded to reports of barbed wire on the border with Estonia Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on reports about the prospect of placing barbed wire on the border between Russia and Estonia.

23:34 Lavrov: Russia is working with WHO and EMA on certification of a Russian vaccine Moscow is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to certify a domestic vaccine against coronavirus infection, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

23:29 Actress Yakovleva told how she got to the Theater of Satire Actress Alena Yakovleva told how she got to the Satire Theater.

23:29 Usman Nurmagomedov was escorted to board a plane in Dagestan Russian Bellator fighter Usman Nurmagomedov flies from Moscow to Dagestan.

23:24 The most popular goods in Moscow and the Moscow region on the day of shopping are named Residents of Moscow and the Moscow region on World Shopping Day, celebrated on November 11, actively bought detergents and health products on the Internet.

23:21 Representatives of Russia and the USA discussed cooperation on climate Representatives of Russia and the United States at a bilateral meeting in Glasgow reached an agreement to strengthen cooperation on satellite monitoring of greenhouse emissions and methane.

23:18 More than 345 thousand cars of European brands were sold in Russia in January – September In Russia, 345.5 thousand cars of European brands were sold in January-September 2021, which is 12.2% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

23:07 Lavrov discussed with the head of the European Council the normalization of relations between Russia and the EU Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a meeting in Paris with European Council President Charles Michel, discussed the need to normalize relations between Russia and the European Union.