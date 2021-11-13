State Duma calls introduction of QR codes a coup – Gazeta.Ru

Deputy of the State Duma of Russia Mikhail Delyagin said that the introduction of QR codes is an attempt at a coup in Russia. He announced this in his Telegram channel…

“So, dear friends. Who did not understand, this whole story with QR codes is not aimed at providing mass vivisection. This is the organization of a coup. It aims to make life miserable for all people. Starting with the security forces, who, if I understand correctly, have anonymized QR codes – without passport data and other things. That is, they will not be able to sell train or plane tickets, they will not even be able to enter a restaurant or shopping center, where the guards are vigilant, “Delyagin said.

Formerly the Russian government sent to the State Duma two bills on the introduction of QR codes at the federal level.

One suggests using codes in public places, the other on rail and air. The Ministry of Health will be empowered to determine the validity period of QR codes: separately for vaccinated and separately for those who have been ill. The Duma may consider the bills as early as next week.