Stop car: AvtoVAZ has stopped producing cars | Articles

AvtoVAZ has suspended car production due to a lack of components. This became known on Friday, November 12. The problem is the global shortage of microchips, which is why the assembly lines of the Volga Automobile Plant operate intermittently. Will the lack of components lead to an increase in prices for Lada cars and why Vesta is in a better position than other models – in the material of Izvestia.

The stop of car production on November 12 was first announced by the trade union of AvtoVAZ, and later confirmed by the company. AvtoVAZ has been working intermittently since June due to a shortage of components caused by a global shortage of microchips. This week, the assembly of Lada Granta was carried out only on November 9, Lada Largus and Xray, Renault Logan and Sandero were assembled from November 8 to November 11, and for Lada Niva the week was not working. This is the first time that car production is completely stopped.

Stopped, but not all

Meanwhile, the press service of the Russian automaker hastened to refute information about the complete simple JSC “AvtoVAZ”.

– Indeed, in the situation of the global crisis in the supply of electronic components, affecting all manufacturers around the world, the company is forced from time to time to suspend the work of car assembly lines, as it happened today for one day. At the same time, the production of engines, boxes, chassis, press production, engineering, metallurgy, etc. continue their work according to the standard schedule , – told “Izvestia” director of public relations of the company Sergei Ilyinsky. He also clarified that the plant in Izhevsk is working, since other electronic components are used on Lada Vesta, the production of which is less problematic.

Photo: RIA Novosti / press service of the Governor of the Samara Region

How many cars dealers won’t wait

According to the community “Atypical Avtovaz”, the plant’s assembly losses from June to August amounted to almost 40 thousand cars, plus another 20 thousand cars in September. This was reflected in the sales results as well.

In August, despite the excitement in the market, sales of the Lada brand decreased by 31% compared to the same period in 2020, in September – by 51%, and in October – by 31%. Lada Granta, the most popular car in Russia, first rolled back to fourth place, then to sixth, and only in October was able to take second place. Vesta became the bestsellers, sales of which suffered less.

Cars are easier, prices are higher

To reduce the consumption of scarce microchips, AvtoVAZ has simplified the equipment of its cars. In particular, I stopped installing the Lada EnjoY Pro multimedia system on them. According to sources, the plant was considering the option of producing the most simplified Lada Granta.

Interruptions in car production will affect prices, said Sergey Burgazliev, an independent consultant for the Automobile and Transport industry.

AvtoVAZ will undoubtedly raise prices, plus the obligatory package of options, the introduction of which was recently announced, will play a role. I think that prices will go up, as this problem cannot be solved quickly. AvtoVAZ is a member of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance. Its localization is the largest, but it actually decreases from year to year. Therefore, the final price of Lada cars will also depend on the world prices for components. Plus, again, the endless downtime of the conveyor does its job, ”said Burgazliev.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Vitaly Timkiv

According to the analytical agency “Autostat”, in October prices for Lada cars increased again, for the sixth time since the beginning of the year. According to the updated price lists, all models have risen in price by 0.9-2.7%, or 6.6-20 thousand rubles.

– The problem of the shortage of semiconductors has not been eliminated, so the market is short of new cars. In addition to the inflationary component, this additionally spurs the rise in prices. Suspension of production in such conditions can only enhance the role of a negative factor. And this applies not only to Lada, but also to other manufacturers, since prices are growing for everyone , – Azat Timerkhanov, head of the press service of Avtostat, told Izvestia.

Other factories also lack microchips

Other Russian car factories suffer from the lack of microchips to one degree or another. VW plant in Kaluga suspended production several times during September. The Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus plant did not work during the lockdown, from October 30 to November 7, but has now resumed work in three shifts.

Earlier it became known that Renault will delay deliveries of new Duster, Kaptur and Arkana for two months, which are assembled at the facilities of the Moscow Renault Russia plant. The reason was a shortage of electronic components, primarily sensors for brake systems.

“The supply of components remains volatile. Renault Russia is making every effort to meet the demand and supply the required number of cars to the dealer network, ”the press service of the company said.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Ilya Pitalev

The GAZ group does not comment on the situation with semiconductors, but earlier incomplete cars left its conveyors, which were retrofitted later, as the necessary parts arrived.

Finally, the Nissan plant in St. Petersburg switched to a two-shift operation in November and increased production by 20% due to market recovery and sales growth, the press service of the Japanese company said.

Chinese will win

The Haval plant in the Tula region, although it adjusted production plans, did not stop the conveyor. In October, the Chinese brand sold a record number of cars (4803 units), and its crossover entered the top 25 bestsellers in the market.

“With a microchip shortage and upcoming aluminum and magnesium shortages, Chinese automakers will feel better than others. They have their own production of electronic components and metal, ”Sergei Burgazliev is sure.

Broke the schedule

In the future, AvtoVAZ plans to make up for production losses through nine-hour shifts and work on Saturdays, but for this the situation with the supply of components from Robert Bosch Samara should be normalized.

“The company is making every effort to normalize the supply of electronic components, but the global crisis, in our opinion, will last at least until the middle of next year or even longer. Accordingly, the ragged production schedule will persist. “, – commented on the situation in the press service of AvtoVAZ.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Said Tsarnaev

Sources of the publication at the enterprise report that the line producing Lada Granta will be idle on Monday, November 15, and on Tuesday, November 16.

Tools first

Bosch, in turn, is trying to quickly respond to the microchip crisis. A state-of-the-art semiconductor plant opened in Dresden in July, six months ahead of schedule. Investments in this company amounted to about one billion euros – the largest single investment in the entire more than 130-year history of the company.

However, the chips that have begun to be produced in the new plant were originally installed in Bosch power tools. For the automotive industry, they began to be produced only in September, albeit three months earlier than planned.

“Every additional chip we manufacture will help with this situation,” said Harald Kroeger, Member of the Management Board of Robert Bosch GmbH.

When the crisis ends

Bosch plans to invest more than € 400 million next year to expand its wafer factories in Dresden and Reutlingen, as well as Malaysian semiconductor factories in Penang. In addition, a new semiconductor test center will be built in Penang, in which ready-made semiconductor chips and sensors will be tested from 2023.

Photo: Global Look Press / dpa / Robert Michael

– Due to various factors, the global procurement market is currently experiencing a general shortage of certain semiconductor components, in particular integrated circuits (ICs) such as microcontrollers (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). This market development was not ignored by Bosch either. The situation is exacerbated by additional shortages in the supply chain due to a fire at a semiconductor wafer plant and production stops by other manufacturers due to weather and COVID conditions. In this difficult situation, we do our best to help our clients. Together with them and our suppliers, we constantly work in operational teams. It is likely that the entire industry will face this unsatisfactory situation for many months, – the press service of the company told Izvestia.