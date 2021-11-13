Take a look at a selection of actors who have applied for famous roles

It’s no secret that many actors usually apply for well-known roles. However, after the release of films, the characters of which have become iconic, it always seems that the performers of these roles were literally born to play them.

Bored Panda Portal collected a whole selection of actors who could play the most famous movie characters.

So Will Smith was offered to play Neo in The Matrix, but he refused.

Columbia Pictures

And Neo played Keanu Reeves.

Warner Bros.

In the 90s, Matthew McConaughey auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic.

As a result, he was executed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Paramount Pictures / 20th Century Fox

His partner in “Titanic” could be played by Gwyneth Paltrow – the actress was offered this role, but she refused.

Rose played Kate Winslet.

Paramount Pictures / 20th Century Fox

The actors of “Harry Potter” were selected for a long time. Now it is difficult to imagine anyone in the roles of the central characters, but the main character was offered to play Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket: 33 misfortunes”, “Stepmother”).

The role went to Daniel Radcliffe.

Warner Bros.

The notorious Thomas Brodie-Sangster (My Terrible Nanny) auditioned for the role of Ron.

Universal

As a result, he was played by Rupert Green, who even read a rap about how he wants to get the role, because he loves J.K. Rowling’s books.

Warner Bros.

JK Rowling herself was offered to play Harry Potter’s mother – Lily.

But she refused and the character was performed by Geraldine Somerville.

Warner Bros.

Ian McKellen, best known for The Lord of the Rings and X-Men, refused to play Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter.

New line cinema

As a result, the director of the school of wizardry was played by Michael Gambon.

Warner Bros.

Tim Roth turned down the role of Severus Snape in Harry Potter.

In the end, Alan Rickman became it.

Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise was considered for the lead role in Iron Man.

But Robert Downey Jr. was the perfect Tony Stark.

Marvel Studios / Paramount Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for the role of Bella in Twilight.

But Kristen Stewart was chosen instead.

Summit Entertainment

And Henry Cavill was the first choice for the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight.

In the end, Robert Pattinson was chosen.

Summit Entertainment

Emma Watson has turned down the lead role in the musical La la Land.

The heroine was played by Emma Stone.

Summit Entertainment

Jim Carrey was to star in Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands.

But in the end, Johnny Depp got it.

20th Century Fox