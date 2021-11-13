Take a look at a selection of actors who have applied for famous roles

It’s no secret that many actors usually apply for well-known roles. However, after the release of films, the characters of which have become iconic, it always seems that the performers of these roles were literally born to play them.
So Will Smith was offered to play Neo in The Matrix, but he refused.
And Neo played Keanu Reeves.
In the 90s, Matthew McConaughey auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic.
As a result, he was executed by Leonardo DiCaprio.
His partner in “Titanic” could be played by Gwyneth Paltrow – the actress was offered this role, but she refused.
Rose played Kate Winslet.
The actors of “Harry Potter” were selected for a long time. Now it is difficult to imagine anyone in the roles of the central characters, but the main character was offered to play Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket: 33 misfortunes”, “Stepmother”).
The role went to Daniel Radcliffe.
The notorious Thomas Brodie-Sangster (My Terrible Nanny) auditioned for the role of Ron.
As a result, he was played by Rupert Green, who even read a rap about how he wants to get the role, because he loves J.K. Rowling’s books.
JK Rowling herself was offered to play Harry Potter’s mother – Lily.
But she refused and the character was performed by Geraldine Somerville.
Ian McKellen, best known for The Lord of the Rings and X-Men, refused to play Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter.
As a result, the director of the school of wizardry was played by Michael Gambon.
Tim Roth turned down the role of Severus Snape in Harry Potter.
In the end, Alan Rickman became it.
Tom Cruise was considered for the lead role in Iron Man.
But Robert Downey Jr. was the perfect Tony Stark.
Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for the role of Bella in Twilight.
But Kristen Stewart was chosen instead.
And Henry Cavill was the first choice for the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight.
In the end, Robert Pattinson was chosen.
Emma Watson has turned down the lead role in the musical La la Land.
The heroine was played by Emma Stone.
Jim Carrey was to star in Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands.
But in the end, Johnny Depp got it.
