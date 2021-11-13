Tesla smartphone design declassified

Renders of the future Tesla smartphone appeared on the network, informs portal Gizchina. The smartphone will receive premium design and 2022 flagship features.

The renders show that the Tesla Phone will have an angular style of glass and metal. At the same time, one of the images says “Invisible camera”, which may hint at an unusual glass. If these rumors turn out to be true, and Tesla Phone gets electrochromic glass over the camera, then its modules can really be invisible due to the fact that this material can become transparent and darkened when necessary. A similar technology is used in sports cars and has previously been featured in the OnePlus Concept One smartphone.

It is reported that Tesla Phone will receive a display with 4K resolution, three rear cameras, including a 108 megapixel main sensor. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset, which is slated to be installed in most of the 2022 flagships. The gadget will be equipped with storage capacity up to 2 TB. The estimated price of the smartphone from Elon Musk is still unknown.

