The blogger became Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron. These are deepfakes

The guy showed in the video how he reincarnated as Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and Zac Efron using modern technology. Deepfakes helped to become a double of the stars – however, looking at the “clones” of famous personalities, the audience admires and is slightly alarmed.

Jesse Richards from Los Angeles is a 24-year-old blogger who has been creating deepfakes for two years now, writes In The Know. The hero of the material regularly publishes his creations in tiktok, where more than a million people are subscribed to the young man. Individual videos of the guy collect several million views – and all thanks to Jesse’s impressive transformations into celebrities.

On January 21, Richards revealed how he became Leonardo DiCaprio’s lookalike. In the video, the blogger adopts the actor’s face – and already in the form of a celeba changes facial expressions and gestures.

Jesse’s list of muses for reincarnation also includes actor Zac Efron, whose appearance the young man borrowed from the video for February 10.

Become Justin Bieber (no registration and SMS)? The blogger can do it, as the video for February 13 showed. And the girl, who appeared in the frames, acquired the features of the singer’s wife Haley Bieber.

According to the young man, it can take up to four days to create such a video. But in the comments, TikTok users are not only surprised at Jesse’s skill, but also admit that they are not comfortable with such a triumph of progress.

It scares me how real it looks.

Videos with Hayley [Бибер] turned out to be so reliable that I’m scared.

However, TikToker is sure: society just needs time to understand deepfakes.

When people get scared of what deepfakes are capable of, I always remind them that when Photoshop came out, people were scared of it. Everyone was so worried that they could no longer trust the photographs. But then we just went through it and realized that Photoshop exists and it really isn’t that scary. Now we just won’t be able to immediately determine that the videos are real, ”Jesse Richards shared his opinion.

The guy uses his skills not only to demonstrate the achievements of progress. The videos also help the young man advertise his training courses on creating similar personnel – and it seems that success after such fame Jesse is assured.

