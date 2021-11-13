The creators of Friends told how Matthew Perry used quantum physics to persuade Julia Roberts to star in the episode

Actress Julia Roberts asked Matthew Perry to prepare an article on quantum physics, otherwise she would not agree to star in the “Episode after Super Bowl” TV series “Friends”. About it told project executive producer Kevin Bright in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Matthew Perry asked Julia Roberts to be on the show. She replied to him: “Write me an article on quantum physics, and I agree.” From what I understand, Matthew wrote this article and faxed it to her the next day, ”said Bright.

The interview of the creators of the project is timed to the 25th anniversary of “Episode after the Super Bowl”, which premiered in 1996, immediately after the 30th Super Bowl – the game for the title of champion of the National Football League (NFL). The episode also stars other guest stars such as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Brooke Shields and musician Chris Isaac.

Series co-writer Martha Kaufman also shared that meeting Julia Roberts was “incredibly exciting.” “We knew that she would react correctly to our idea. And when she said yes, it was incredibly cool, ”said Kaufman.

And one of the writers on Friends, Alex Junge, said that Roberts “took an interest” in Perry because “he is so charming.” “Roberts flirted a lot by fax. She sent him questionnaires like “Why should I date you?” And our entire writing team helped Perry explain to her why, ”Junge said.