The diplomat recalled that refugees at the border of Belarus can go to court

2021-11-13T08: 45

2021-11-13T08: 45

2021-11-13T08: 45

UN, 13 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, Deputy Director of the Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev recalled the possibility for refugees on the Polish-Belarusian border to file complaints with the courts about certain actions against them. On Monday, several thousand migrants from the countries of the Middle East tried to cross the Belarusian-Polish border. The State Border Committee of Belarus said that the situation with refugees on the border of the republic with Poland is extremely tense. The refugees are in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they have repeatedly tried to inform the Polish side that they left their countries, as their lives were in danger. According to the border committee, “tear gas was sprayed at people seeking protection,” and “in response to the unjustified use of special means, some of the refugees took more decisive action and began to destroy the Polish barriers.” The UN, that is, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, is the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Both of these international treaties have oversight bodies, the so-called human rights treaty bodies. pact is a human rights committee. In the case of the convention against torture, this is a committee against torture, “Lukyantsev said. According to him,” in both cases, actions of the relevant authorities. “He recalled that both Poland and Lithuania are participants in these international treaties. “There is also the European Convention on Human Rights, where the highest supervising body is the European Court of Human Rights,” the Russian diplomat added.

