The EU will not be able to do anything with Aeroflot's flights to Minsk, the expert said

BRUSSELS, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Due to the situation with refugees at the border, the European Union cannot do anything with Aeroflot flights to Minsk, there is no reason to prohibit them, expert Patrick Anspach told RIA Novosti. As Bloomberg wrote, citing a source, the EU is discussing the introduction of and the UK sanctions against airlines, including Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines, due to the situation with migrants on the border of Belarus and Poland. The EU suggests that airlines may be involved in the transport of illegal migrants to Belarus. The sanctions may be announced in early December. Moscow said that Russia had nothing to do with the events on the border of Belarus and Poland, and reports of possible sanctions against Aeroflot were called “crazy ideas.” “In civil aviation, in international law, if two countries, departure and arrival, agree on Aeroflot can fly over Europe without any problems, and, strictly speaking, there is no reason to prohibit it, even if Aeroflot’s charter flight leaves Istanbul clogged with refugees and lands in Minsk. these two countries (departure and destination), Turkey and Belarus in this case, are not members of the European Union, and nothing prohibits them from doing this while flying over Europe, “the expert said. According to Anspach, the protest of the European Commission would be a political reaction, and Moscow could respond to such a protest and any decision by Brussels, for example, by blocking Asian routes for European airlines over Siberia, the expert added. Recently Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported on the increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

