The Federation Council allowed the issuance of QR codes to those who had had a high titer of antibodies – Gazeta.Ru

Member of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy, Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation Vladimir Krugly said that the bills submitted to the State Duma on the use of QR codes in transport and in a number of public places can be supplemented with an amendment on those who have had a high titer of antibodies. It is reported by TASS…

“It may be necessary to make amendments regarding the issuance of QR codes to those people who have been ill and have a high titer of antibodies. They are not recommended to be vaccinated, and it may take more than six months from the time of the disease, but the titer remains high, ”he said.

The senator believes that such people need a certain individual approach.

November 12 Russian Government sent to the State Duma two bills on the introduction of QR codes at the federal level. One suggests using codes in public places, the other on rail and air.