the film company confused Idris Elba with Will Smith

Warner Bros. in her Twitter congratulated the actor Idris Elba on his birthday. He played one of the roles in the studio’s project “Suicide Squad: Mission Bash”. The post read: “Some may know him as Stringer Bell, others as Dadshot. Happy birthday Idris Elba! ” And all would be fine, only Will Smith played Dadshot in the first “Squad”, and Idris, not only played in the sequel, but even there he played the role of Bloodsport.

Idris Elba (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

The embarrassment was not immediately noticed and, according to The Warp, only a few hours later the post, having already managed to make a splash on the Web, disappeared from the official WB page.

Will Smith (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for AFI)

So far, the actors themselves have not commented on the situation in any way, probably trying to avoid a scandal and not wanting to “drown” the studio, with which both have good contracts. At Warner Bros. also refused to explain the incident.

The ones who know him as Deadshot might have a problem. pic.twitter.com/LdNChuCUoK – Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) September 6, 2021

Recall that the recently released sequel to “Suicide Squad” is extremely unsuccessful at the box office. So far, the painting hasn’t even recouped its $ 185 million budget, raising just $ 162 million.