the first Harry Potter film celebrated its 20th anniversary in November

On November 1, 2001, the film “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was released, which became the first in a series about a young wizard

“The Boy Who Lived” first began to conquer the hearts of millions of readers in the form of a book story, and then the highly popular and promising drama was taken up by the cinema. Billions of dollars, the same huge views and readings, crowds of fans, movie heroes who grew up in front of everyone on the movie screen, going through a story from 11-year-olds to adults – all this is the famous universe of Harry Potter. Reading and watching these books and films is not shameful even for adults.

Joanne Rowling had a tremendous impact on modern fantasy literature, opening the world of Harry Potter to readers. It’s hard to believe now that Hogwarts, the Magic Express, and Muggles with wizards were invented by a woman who was considered a failure by those around her. At the time of the beginning of writing the novel, the divorced philologist could not even pay the rent; in 1990, her mother died of multiple sclerosis. Rowling spent five years working on her first book, and another two years spent looking for a publisher ready to publish it. Due to a heap of piled up problems, Joan ended up in the hospital with a diagnosis of “clinical depression”, and as it turned out later, it was the state of despair and emptiness that inspired her to create the image of the Dementors.

Real sign for Platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross Station in London Photo: pixabay.com

To date, the Harry Potter series is the most lucrative franchise in film history, eclipsing both Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings, and the young actors are the richest men in England. Daniel Radcliffe has repeatedly become the richest British star under the age of 30.

The final scenes of the last part of the movie “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” – heroes 19 years later Photo: Kinopoisk.ru

The leading actors – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson – grew up in parallel with their characters, earned wild popularity and tens of millions of dollars. The Hogwarts alumni even admitted that this money would be enough for everyone for several lives.

Daniel Radcliffe (performer of the role of Harry Potter) by the end of filming was so tired of the image of a young wizard that he had problems with alcohol and often appeared on the set drunk. Fortunately, rehabilitation helped him cope with addiction and return to duty. Now Daniel can afford to experiment with projects – so much so that at some point he suddenly appeared on the big screens in the role of Manny’s cute corpse.

Daniel Radcliffe took real magic lessons from the famous British illusionist Paul Keeve (though these were mostly card tricks), and during the preparation for the film “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” he even visited a professional psychotherapist to find out how a person who lost his friends felt. loved ones.

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) After finishing the film, it took a long time out to recover. The first thing he did with Potteriana’s royalties was to buy an ice cream van, drive around town for hours and treat passers-by. Not to say that his subsequent film career was very successful, but the red-haired actor, the only one of the trinity, was realized in his personal life. In May, his beloved Georgia Groom gave him a daughter, who was named … Wednesday. In addition, the actor once admitted that he dreams of playing the role of a serial killer someday.

“Hermione is a caricature of me when I was 11, which I’m not particularly proud of,” Joan admitted. – She’s annoying in many ways. I like Granger as a character, but I understand very well that some people don’t. I know girls who are very similar to Hermione – cute and annoying at the same time. And I’ve met a lot of girls who recognized themselves in Hermione. This is a character that I understand very well. I deliberately try to clarify that behind the surface there is someone who is not really confident in himself, so he is constantly fighting to be the best, – said the writer about the main female character of the Potter.

For Emma Watson (playing Hermione) restarting her career was almost painless. While completing her studies at the university, she starred for fashion brands, and also accepted offers from directors. A little later, the ex-sorceress became a style icon among young people, a UN Goodwill Ambassador and an activist for women’s rights. By the way, the otter was not chosen by chance as Hermione’s protector (patronus). J.K. Rowling loves these animals.

The largest set in the films is the Ministry of Magic, and it took more than 20 weeks of workers’ daily labor to build it. The Ministry can easily accommodate fifty London buses. The sculpture that adorned the hall of the Ministry of Magic strongly resembles the Soviet monument “Worker and Collective Farm Woman”. The words “Magic is power”, engraved on the plinth, echo the Soviet motto “Knowledge is power”. And most of the scenes at Hogwarts were filmed in the halls of Oxford University.

This is how one of the halls of the University of Oxford looks like, scenes were filmed here in the Great Hall of Hogwarts Photo: pixabay.com

Everything that was made for filming, from costumes to sets, now occupies five huge storage facilities. This includes more than 10 thousand handmade books, 30 thousand items from the Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, the store of magic wreckers of the Ron Weasley brothers.

During filming, Daniel Radcliffe “blew off” 160 pairs of glasses. He took the first and last pair as a keepsake. Rupert Grint took the plate with the house number on Privet Drive, and Emma Watson took Hermione’s cloak and the flywheel of time.

By the way, fans of Harry Potter have also compiled a list of the coolest spells. Expecto Patronum came first. On the second – Accio (Accio), with which you can attract objects, closes the top three Wingardium Leviosa (Wingardium Leviosa) – a levitation spell that makes an object fly up. The fourth and fifth places were taken by the disarming spell Expelliarmus and Lumos, respectively.

Also, the top ten favorite spells included Alohomora (Alohomora, unlocks locks), Avada Kedavra (Avada Kedavra, death spell), Sectumsempra (Sectumsempra, with its help you can inflict wounds on the enemy), Obliviate (Obliviate, change memory), and Riddikulus ( Ridiculus, a spell against boggart – a ghost capable of transforming into a creature or object that a person fears most).