The Foreign Ministry assessed the adoption of the resolution on the fight against the glorification of Nazism in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that on November 12, in New York, at a meeting of the Third Committee of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on the initiative of Russia, a resolution was adopted “Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination , xenophobia and related intolerance ”.

It is noted that 58 states, including Russia, have become co-authors of the project.

According to the ministry, 121 states voted for the resolution, two delegations (the United States and Ukraine) opposed, 53 countries abstained from voting.

“We hope that the approval of this resolution will send a clear and clear signal to those countries in which it is long overdue to take the most decisive measures to counter the increasing attempts to glorify Nazism, including Waffen-SS veterans and various collaborators,” the message says.

The Foreign Ministry noted that “it is extremely perplexing and regrettable that the US and Ukraine again voted against this document, while the delegations of the EU member states abstained from voting on the draft resolution supported by the overwhelming majority of the UN member states.”