The Foreign Ministry regrets that the United States voted against the Russian resolution at the UN

2021-11-13T16: 44

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti. Russia regrets that the United States and Ukraine once again voted at the UN General Assembly session against the resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. the need to take the most decisive measures to counter the increasing attempts to glorify Nazism, including by Waffen-SS veterans and various collaborators. On Friday, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Social and Humanitarian Issues approved by a majority vote the Russian draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism. However, two countries opposed it – the United States and Ukraine. The document recommends that countries take concrete measures, including in the legislative field and in the field of education, to prevent a revision of the results of the Second World War and the denial of crimes against humanity, as well as war crimes committed during the Second World War. The authors of the document strongly condemn incidents related to the glorification and propaganda of Nazism, in particular the application of graffiti and drawings of pro-Nazi content, including on monuments to the victims of World War II.

