The founder of the network of crypto exchanges from Russia was detained in the Netherlands for extradition to the USA

The co-founder of the Coyotes group of cryptocurrency exchangers – EGG CASH, 29-year-old Russian Denis Dubnikov was detained in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the request of the US authorities. This was announced by his lawyer Arkady Bukh, reports TASS.

Dubnikov is accused of laundering $ 400,000 in cryptocurrency for some cybercriminals. The US Department of Justice does not comment on the detention of a Russian citizen in a third country.

Bukh told reporters that Dubnikov was not allowed into Mexico in early November.

“Mexico did not let him into the country. The American secret services pushed him onto a plane to Holland and sent him there, paying for a ticket. That is, in fact, they just kidnapped, ”said the lawyer.

According to him, the FBI is behind the “kidnapping” of the Russian. The documents for the arrest, he added, were prepared almost retroactively, during Dubnikov’s transatlantic flight. In America, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Now Dubnikov’s lawyer is fighting his extradition to the United States. However, the Netherlands extradite detainees in 99% of cases.

“We will probably give our consent later, because Holland [это страна]where the fight against extradition is statistically meaningless. We are studying: maybe it is worth agreeing to a quick extradition and already here [в Штатах] sort it out, ”said Bukh.

Dubnikov does not intend to admit his guilt, he claims that he did not know where the laundered money came from and acted within the framework of the legislation of the Russian Federation.

The CNN television channel, in turn, reports that the arrest of Dubnikov is one of the largest steps by American law enforcement officers in the fight against the Ryuk ransomware program associated with numerous hacks of American medical organizations. Behind this may be “gangs of extortionists from Eastern Europe, in particular – Russia,” the channel said.

In early November, Russian Alexander Zhukov was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the United States; he was found guilty of electronic fraud. He also has to pay damages in excess of $ 3.8 million.

In addition, the US Department of Justice accused 28-year-old Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinsky and 22-year-old Russian Yevgeny Polyanin of cybercrimes. According to the US judicial authorities, they carried out about 2,500 cyberattacks with the help of ransomware, earning about $ 2.3 million from this.

Vasinsky was arrested by Polish police on October 8, and the issue of his extradition to the States is being decided. Polyanin, according to the FBI, may be in Barnaul (Altai Territory).

Russians have been repeatedly arrested and convicted by US courts for cyber fraud. At the end of January 2020, a Florida court sentenced brothers Igor and Denis Grushko to 12 years in prison. As reported on the website of the prosecutor’s office for the Southern District of Florida, the Russians were found guilty of a bank card scam, as well as the production of fake IDs and identity theft.

Until recently, Russians lived in Fort Lauderdale. During a search in their house, the police found devices designed to steal data on bank cards and ATMs – skimmers. In addition, a printing press for false IDs was found at the Grushko brothers.

They also had an accomplice – a Ukrainian citizen Vadim Voznyuk, who was also sentenced to imprisonment. 24-year-old Ukrainian received 2 years and 3 months in prison for conspiracy to obtain and use stolen credit cards.