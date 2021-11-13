The girl took a picture of the stranger, and he looks like a young Leonardo DiCaprio

The girl wanted to ask the stranger a couple of questions, and he turned out to be a young Leonardo DiCaprio from Germany. After such an interview, the viewers are sure that the guy is the new Jack from Titanic. Well, Russian girls are preparing a trip to Berlin.

Tiktok user with nickname yayayage_ decided to show the world how residents and guests of Milan dress in everyday life. The girl usually shoots her videos in the main city square, Piazza del Duomo. She stops passersby and then asks people to pose for the camera and show their style. In a video published on March 20, a blogger caught a guy from Berlin. But it seems that now only Hollywood is dear to him.

In the video, the girl spotted a stylishly dressed stranger in a mask from afar and ran to him to persuade him to become the hero of her video.

The guy agreed to take part in the shooting and took off the mask, for which the blogger was not ready. As soon as she saw the face of a new acquaintance, she could not restrain herself and told him how handsome he was.

The guy introduced himself as Jacob from Berlin and thanked the blogger for the compliment. He also said that he is 21 years old and only came to Milan for a month, and then will return home. After a short interview, Jacob did a great job of modeling and posed for the camera.

The blogger admitted that she considers Jacob to be the Berlin version of Leonardo DiCaprio.

A video about a young version of Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral on tiktok and has received over six million views.

In the comments, the girls agreed that Jacob looks like DiCaprio.

He gives me the vibes of Leonardo DiCaprio from Titanic.

He looks like the son of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Did you know that DiCaprio is actually half German?

Russian girls decided to take fate into their own hands.

We go to Berlin, it turns out.



Girls, I’m going to Germany. 💀✋

Other foreigners found Leonardo DiCaprio in the USSR. As soon as they saw the performance of Igor Sklyar with the song “Komarovo”, they chose a new crash.

You don’t have to be born with a beautiful appearance to be a Hollywood star. The blogger became a clone of Leo DiCaprio and Zac Efron. And from such modern technologies people feel uncomfortable.