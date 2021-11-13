The Governor of the Voronezh Region signed a decree to expand the scope of QR codes. Latest news from Voronezh and the region

On Friday, November 12, Governor Alexander Gusev signed a decree regulating which public facilities must require QR codes from visitors. The document expanded the list of areas of activity for which the QR code system was introduced from October 11, 2021. The decree was published on the official portal of the Voronezh Region authorities on Friday, November 12.

The new decree expanded the list of places approved in October, when visiting which Voronezh residents over 18 years old will be required to present a QR code or a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus, or a QR code about a disease transferred in the last six months, or a document on a medical withdrawal from vaccination, or a document about a negative PCR test for covid (not older than 72 hours). Now these documents will be required in:

catering organizations (excluding takeaway service and delivery of orders);

retail organizations in trade facilities (with the exception of organizations providing the population with food and essential goods, as well as pharmacies);

retail facilities in shopping centers, shopping and entertainment centers;

spa salons, massage parlors, solariums, baths, saunas;

sports clubs, fitness centers, swimming pools;

zoos and aquariums;

museums, museum-reserves, palace and park complexes;

cinemas, theater and concert organizations, circuses;

sanatoriums, hotels, recreation centers, rest homes and other similar facilities;

professional sports competitions, championships, championships, cups of Russia, physical culture and sports events of the municipal and regional levels.

At the same time, the requirement to present QR codes does not apply to organizations providing meals in labor and other collectives, including children, provided that other visitors are not admitted. In addition, as before, without a code, the provision of catering services is available on the territories of airports, railway stations and stations, bus stations, bus stations and at road service facilities outside of settlements.

To visit the above organizations, children and adolescents under the age of 18, who are not subject to the QR code requirement, must be accompanied by their parents or other legal representatives.

The text of the decree can be found here.

At the last meeting of the regional operational headquarters, Governor Alexander Gusev proposed to resume the work of a number of public facilities, subject to certain conditions.

– We can allow the operation of trade objects that are not functioning. These are objects of public catering, culture, sports, health institutions, fitness centers, provided that all these institutions are visited by people who have been vaccinated.