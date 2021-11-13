The guy filmed the double of Leonardo DiCaprio: what are the similarities

TikTok user @cody_the_prodigy usually shoots videos about his life, which gain several thousand views. However, one of these videos with his workmate made him famous, because the video viewed over 22 million times!

The guy posted the seemingly usual conversation of cafe workers in tiktok. He captioned the video: “This guy looks like Leonardo DiCaprio.” After that the video went viral, and users are shocked by the similarities, despite the fact that the guy’s physique is different from the Hollywood star:

“They’re like brothers”

“No, this is DiCaprio like him.”

“Just look at his profile.”

“He looks so much like it makes me scared.”

“He looks like and not like at the same time.”

In addition to the shape of the nose and the cut of the eyes, the beard also adds similarities to a guy and a celebrity. You can see for yourself how much this guy looks like Leonardo DiCaprio

It turned out that the name of the hero of the video is James Reynolds… In the wake of popularity, he decided to create a page in tiktok for himself, where now uploads a video comparing himself and the Hollywood star.