The lawyer announced the “kidnapping” by the FBI of a Russian citizen accused of money laundering – RBC

Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov was detained in the Netherlands at the request of the United States. The US Department of Justice accused him of laundering money obtained through cyber attacks. Dubnikov’s lawyer claims the FBI essentially “just kidnapped” him

Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov was detained in the Netherlands at the request of the United States in connection with charges of money laundering obtained through extortion as a result of hacker activities. This “RIA Novosti” said the lawyer of the Russian Arkady Bukh.

According to him, in early November Dubnikov was denied entry to Mexico, from where he was sent to Amsterdam, where he was detained. “The American special services pushed him onto a plane to Holland and sent him there, having paid for a ticket. That is, in fact, they simply kidnapped, ”he said.

The lawyer said that Dubnikov was essentially detained in Mexico, but was expelled from the country, since Mexico has not such an ideal extradition policy as the Netherlands. “Extradition from there is practically guaranteed,” the source said.

Bukh noted that the defense of the Russian has not yet agreed to extradition. “But, probably, we will nevertheless agree later, because Holland, where the fight against extradition is statistically meaningless. We are studying – maybe we should agree to a quick extradition and sort it out already here, ”the lawyer explained, specifying that Dubnikov could face up to 20 years in prison.