The lawyer said that the FBI “kidnapped” the Russian Dubnikov

The FBI “actually kidnapped” Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov, he was arrested in the Netherlands, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 13.11.2021

WASHINGTON, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The FBI “actually kidnapped” Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov, he was arrested in the Netherlands, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told RIA Novosti. The incident, he said, took place on November 2. … According to the lawyer, the American special services took such a step, “since Mexico does not have such an ideal extradition policy as Holland,” from where extradition is “practically guaranteed.” Currently Dubnikov, according to Bukh, is in a Dutch prison awaiting extradition to the United States … The Russian is accused of money laundering, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment. “So far we do not agree to extradition, but we will probably agree later, because Holland, where the fight against extradition is statistically meaningless. We are studying – maybe we should agree to a quick extradition and sort it out, “the lawyer concluded. According to the Wall Street Journal, Dubnikov is accused of receiving more than 400 thousand dollars in bitcoins from the Ryuk ransomware group, from which, in particular, thousands customers in the USA. According to the newspaper, Dubnikov is the head of Briefcase LLC in Moscow, charges brought against him in the state of Oregon. At the request of Washington from other countries, Russian citizens were previously extradited to the United States. In February 2018, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Washington to end the practice of detaining Russian citizens in third countries.

