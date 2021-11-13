The lawyer said that the FBI “kidnapped” the Russian Dubnikov









WASHINGTON, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The FBI “actually kidnapped” Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov, he was arrested in the Netherlands, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told RIA Novosti. The incident, he said, took place on November 2. … According to the lawyer, the American special services took such a step, “since Mexico does not have such an ideal extradition policy as Holland,” from where extradition is “practically guaranteed.” Currently Dubnikov, according to Bukh, is in a Dutch prison awaiting extradition to the United States … The Russian is accused of money laundering, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment. “So far we do not agree to extradition, but we will probably agree later, because Holland, where the fight against extradition is statistically meaningless. We are studying – maybe we should agree to a quick extradition and sort it out, “the lawyer concluded. According to the Wall Street Journal, Dubnikov is accused of receiving more than 400 thousand dollars in bitcoins from the Ryuk ransomware group, from which, in particular, thousands customers in the USA. According to the newspaper, Dubnikov is the head of Briefcase LLC in Moscow, charges brought against him in the state of Oregon. At the request of Washington from other countries, Russian citizens were previously extradited to the United States. In February 2018, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Washington to end the practice of detaining Russian citizens in third countries.

04:26 11/13/2021 (updated: 04:47 11/13/2021)

The lawyer said that the FBI “kidnapped” the Russian Dubnikov

WASHINGTON, November 13 – RIA Novosti. The FBI “actually kidnapped” Russian citizen Denis Dubnikov, he was arrested in the Netherlands, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told RIA Novosti.

The incident, he said, took place on November 2.

“Mexico (Dubnikova – ed.) Did not let him into the country. The American special services pushed him onto a plane to Holland and sent him there, having paid for a ticket. That is, in fact, they simply kidnapped him,” the lawyer said.

To a clarifying question about what kind of special services we are talking about, the lawyer replied that it was the FBI.

According to the lawyer, the American special services took such a step, “since Mexico has not such an ideal extradition policy as Holland,” from where extradition is “practically guaranteed.”

Currently Dubnikov, according to Bukh, is in a Dutch prison awaiting extradition to the United States. The Russian is accused of money laundering and faces up to 20 years in prison.

“So far we do not agree to extradition, but we will probably agree later, because Holland, where the fight against extradition is statistically meaningless. We are studying – maybe it is worth agreeing to a quick extradition and already here we will figure it out.” , – concluded the defender.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Dubnikov is accused of receiving more than $ 400,000 in bitcoins from the ransomware group Ryuk, whose activities have affected, in particular, thousands of clients in the United States. According to the newspaper, Dubnikov is the head of Briefcase LLC in Moscow, charges brought against him in the state of Oregon.

At the request of Washington, Russian citizens were previously extradited from other countries to the United States. In February 2018, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Washington to end the practice of detaining Russian citizens in third countries.

