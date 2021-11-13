The manufacturer of the new drug from the coronavirus called its benefits

https://ria.ru/20211113/areplivir-1758870486.html
MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti, Svetlana Zadera. The injectable drug for coronavirus “Areplivir” is better than a similar drug in tablets, penetrates into cells, gives a longer effect, and is also safer, the press service of the manufacturer of the drug “Promomed” told RIA Novosti. -19 in the form of injections “Areplivir” was registered on November 12, it is allowed to be put into civil circulation for five years. from coronavirus infection “Areplivir” (international non-proprietary name “Favipiravir”) was developed and produced at the Saransk plant “Biochemist” (part of the “Promomed” group) in 2020. In February 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that since September the plant has increased the production of the drug tenfold, to a million packs a month, and plans to increase production to two million. “Areplivir” is included in the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Health for the treatment of coronavirus sleep infection and is included in the list of vital and essential medicines. In addition, its outpatient use is permitted. The recommended price is 5060 rubles.
