https://ria.ru/20211113/areplivir-1758909263.html

The manufacturer spoke about the appointment of Areplivir

The manufacturer spoke about the appointment of Areplivir – Russia news today

The manufacturer spoke about the appointment of Areplivir

The drug for coronavirus in an injectable form “Areplivir” was created to treat patients with COVID-19 in a hospital, the chairman of the board told RIA Novosti, 11/13/2021

2021-11-13T14: 29

2021-11-13T14: 29

2021-11-13T14: 46

spread of coronavirus

areplivir

promomed

coronaviruses

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/17/1577660840_0:106:3106:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_e432b309c226af0b3b9842676f6577ec.jpg

MOSCOW, November 13 – RIA Novosti, Svetlana Zadera. The injectable coronavirus drug Areplivir was created to treat patients with COVID-19 in a hospital setting, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Promomed company Petr Bely told RIA Novosti. “It is intended for hospitalized patients. On the one hand, there is a smaller cohort. On the other hand, this is the most important cohort of patients, because the most risky cases are just at the hospital stage. Now we have one, since it is the first domestic drug. This is a drug with very high efficacy, “the source said. , the drug will be available for purchase from December. Bely assured that there would be no queues and shortages. The businessman noted that the company would be engaged in export – about 50 countries are interested. At the same time, the priority is the domestic market. In the form of tablets “Areplivir” (by the international non-proprietary name – “Favipiravir”) was developed in 2020, it is made at the “Biochemist” plant in Saransk. As the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported in February 2021, from September production volumes increased tenfold – up to one million packs per month. In the future, they plan to increase the output to two million.

https://ria.ru/20211113/areprivir-1758908970.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/17/1577660840_61 0:2792:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f7473bb99a62ac851c3429b04d08f10.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

areplivir, promomed, coronaviruses, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia