The Marine Rescue Service is checking the message of a new fuel leak from the container ship Rise Shine (PHOTO; UPDATED) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Saturday, November 13, information appeared on social networks about a large oily spot that was spreading around the Rise Shine container ship that had run aground near Nakhodka. The VL.ru photographer did not find traces of a possible fuel leak, and the editorial board of the Marine Rescue Service explained that the information was being verified. Today, the issue of pumping fuel and lubricants from the vessel is also being resolved.

A video footage of a large oily spot, which is almost a kilometer away by the current from the container ship Rise Shine, appeared on the morning of Saturday, November 13, in the Instagram public nakhodka_tv. Ivan Agarevsky, director of the Primorsky branch of the FBU Marine Rescue Service of Rosmorrechflot, explained to VL.ru that this information is being verified.

At 11:00 the correspondent did not find any traces of possible pollution of the water area at the site – they could have been carried by the current. At the same time, the container ship is still surrounded by a boom, which, in theory, should prevent the spread of oil products.

The start of the operation to pump fuel from the vessel was scheduled for today. A rescue boat “Captain Balashov” with the necessary equipment came up from Vladivostok. Ivan Agarevsky explained that now a decision is being made on the mooring of the tanker, the situation is being studied – if the situation does not change, then pumping will begin before the end of the day.

Update 16:04: Fuel pumping started at approximately 15:30. How long this procedure will last in the Marine Rescue Service could not say. But they assured that the whole procedure is safe: the hoses that pump out fuel are new, and the risk of leakage is excluded.

Recall, on November 9, in the area of ​​Cape Kozino off the coast of Nakhodka, the container ship Rise Shine under the Panama flag with 14 crew members on board – all Chinese citizens – ran aground. By the end of the day, the team was evacuated. The reason for the grounding, according to preliminary data, was the breakage of the anchor at the ship’s anchorage 200 meters from the coast due to a high wave.

On Wednesday, November 10, fuel stains were found on the starboard side of the Rise Shine, specialists installed booms (floating enclosing elements that limit the spread of substances on the surface of the water. – Approx. VL.ru). Then the press explained that the rainbow spot was formed due to the release of oil particles from the damaged engine room, and not from the fuel tank. Another small spot – 5 by 6 meters – was found on November 12, it was treated with a sorbent.